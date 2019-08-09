Long Island has played host to U.S. presidents since our country's beginning. George Washington famously toured the area in 1790. Here are a few more times presidents — past, present, and some destined to hold the office — visited Long Island.

George Washington, 1790 The historic Sagtikos Manor in West Bay Shore, seen here on April 29, 2015, was built in 1697. For a brief time during the Revolutionary War, the Sagtikos estate served as headquarters for the British army on Long Island, according to sagtikosmanor.org, and Washington stayed there during his tour of Long Island in 1790.

Grover Cleveland, 1901 "A Defense of Fishermen," an article by former President Grover Cleveland, was the cover story of the Oct. 19, 1901, issue of The Saturday Evening Post. Grover Cleveland fished for trout as a guest at the Southside Sportsmen's Club of Long Island in Oakdale's Connetquot Preserve. Former presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Ulysses S. Grant also fished here.

Teddy Roosevelt, 1908 Theodore Roosevelt, who served as president from 1901 to 1909, shakes hands with a well wisher as he heads to cast his vote in Glen Cove in 1908. Roosevelt was born in Manhattan in 1858, but he lived at Sagamore Hill in Oyster Bay from 1885 until his death in 1919.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt, 1930 Before he became president, Franklin Delano Roosevelt was the governor of New York State Here, he is seen laying the cornerstone to the West Bath House at Jones Beach on Aug. 3, 1930. Roosevelt later served as President from 1933 to 1945.

Dwight Eisenhower, 1952 Republican presidential candidate Dwight Eisenhower greets supporters in Hicksville during a presidential campaign swing in 1952. New York Gov. Thomas E. Dewey, who twice failed to win the presidency, shares the seat, while Nassau GOP boss J. Russell Sprague sits in front.

Harry S. Truman, 1958 Bess and Harry Truman pose at the summer home of their daughter Margaret Daniel on Round Hill Lane in Sands Point on July 11, 1958. Harry S. Truman served as president from 1945 to 1953.

Sen. John F. Kennedy is seen at a Democratic fundraising dinner at the Garden City Hotel with his wife, Jacqueline, and John F. English, chairman of the Nassau County Democratic Committee, on June 6, 1959.

Lyndon Baines Johnson, 1966 President Lyndon Baines Johnson waves to the crowd as he boards a helicopter after speaking at Salisbury Park (now Eisenhower Park) in East Meadow on Oct. 12, 1966. A crowd of between 10,000 and 15,000 people came to hear Johnson urge voters to elect Democrats to various positions in the upcoming election. About 200 anti-war protesters heckled Johnson as he spoke. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (second to left of Johnson) was among the politicians at the rally.

Richard Nixon, 1972 Standing with wife Pat, President Richard Nixon acknowledges cheers of about 14,000 spectators at a Republican rally at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 23, 1972. At left is Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. The president's speech was interrupted by a group of hecklers, some of whom were ejected from the rally by security guards.

President Gerald Ford speaks in front of a crowd of 16,000 people at the Nassau Coliseum on Oct. 31, 1976, during a series of three campaign stops on Long Island. Ford lost to Jimmy Carter in November's election.

Ronald Reagan, 1984 President Ronald Reagan on a visit to Long Island on June 17, 1984, at the opening ceremony for the International Games for the Disabled at Mitchel Park in Uniondale. At far right is Sen. Alfonse D'Amato, clapping is Nassau County Executive Francis Purcell, and Nassau County Republican leader Joseph Margiotta is at far left.

George H.W. Bush, 1997 Former President George H.W. Bush walks on the Hofstra campus Friday, April 18, 1997. Bush spoke in front of 1,500 people as part of a three-day conference examining his presidency.

Bill Clinton, 1999 On Aug. 30, 1999, President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton wave goodbye at East Hampton Airport after a weekend stay. During the trip, Hillary Clinton focused on fundraising for her future senatorial campaign and for the Democratic National Committee. The pair were guests of honor at a DNC fundraising dinner in Water Mill that raised $1 million.

George W. Bush, 2004 President George W. Bush, during a daylong trip to Long Island, visited USA Industries in Bay Shore, and spoke with the president of the company, Vincent Trapani. That same day, March 11, 2004, Bush helped break ground for a memorial to Nassau County 9/11 terror attack victims.

Jimmy Carter, 1990 Former President Jimmy Carter speaks to high school students at Hofstra University during a three-day Carter presidency program on Nov. 16, 1990. At left is Carter's wife, Rosalynn Carter. At right is Chris Bellomy, president of the Hofstra Student Government Association.

Barack Obama, 2012 President Barack Obama addresses the audience during a presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead on Oct. 16, 2012.