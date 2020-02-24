TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
SEARCH
45° Good Evening
Long Island

Two Newsday photographers win top New York Press Photographers Association awards

Long Island native Alicia “The Empress” Napoleon-Espinosa is the WBA super middleweight champion. However, being a world champion female boxer doesn’t guarantee a comparable paycheck to the men. While training for a fight, Napoleon-Espinosa works a full-time job as trainer, as well as training up to three times a day.  (Credit: Newsday / Shelby Knowles)

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print

Two Newsday photographers took home first-place awards in a 2019 New York Press Photographers Association competition for their work highlighting a double-amputee basketball player, graduating high school seniors and a documentary video about a female boxer.

Alejandra Villa Loarca and Shelby Knowles earned three top prizes in the 2019 contest dubbed “Year in Pictures & Multimedia Contest.”

“It is a great honor to have our photographers recognized by the NYPPA.  Alejandra and Shelby’s dedication led them to be chosen as the very best in three separate categories,” said John Keating, assistant managing editor for photography at Newsday. “I want to congratulate all the hard-working visual journalists who were awarded prizes and contributed to a terrific showing for Newsday.”

Villa Loarca won first place in the categories of sports picture story and feature. Knowles won first place in the multimedia category for videos longer than five minutes.

Villa Loarca was recognized for her photo essay, composed of multiple still photos, of Amaya Williams, the double-amputee who plays high school basketball in Copiague. Her win in the feature category was for a picture titled “Senior Walk.” The picture captured Farmingdale High School graduating seniors who participated in an event at their alma mater’s elementary school meant to inspire the next generation of “Dalers.”

Knowles was recognized for her documentary video called “Being the Empress” about Long Island native Alicia Napoleon-Espinosa.

The documentary highlighted a typical and hectic day for Napoleon-Espinosa while she trained for a fight.

A normal day for Napoleon-Espinosa includes her waking up during pre-dawn hours and teaching multiple morning classes at a boxing club she co-owns. The video also captured the boxer during a run and while she trained at a gym in Brooklyn.

Newsday photographers won 22 awards in the competition.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Christie Brinkley attends a National Geographic documentary screening Christie Brinkley wows crowd at ship-naming ceremony
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivers his State Cuomo: Feds cut $625M from community-based health care facilities
John "Sonny" Franzese photographed in Queens on April Longtime mob underboss 'Sonny' Franzese dead at 103, family says
Powerlines along Ruland Road in Melville, Tuesday, Feb. National Grid offers options to meet gas supply constraints
NYPD Officer Edward Byrne, a North Massapequa native, NYPD continuing tradition of honoring officer slain in '88
AnnMarie Drago at First District Court in Central Jury picked for trial of woman charged in activist's death
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search