The Transgender Resource Center of Long Island will host Pride Ride Long Island on Saturday in Sayville, starting near the local Long Island Rail Road station and making its way to the Fire Island Ferry Terminal.

The lineup for participants begins at 10 a.m. at the corner of Depot Street and Greene Avenue, with participating vehicles on the east side of Greene Avenue facing north. The “fabulous and socially distant car ride” begins at 11 a.m., organizers said.

Due to social distancing rules, no parade floats will be allowed for the event.

However, vehicle decorations are being encouraged — though they are not a requirement. There will be first, second and third-place prizes in the form of gifts cards aware for “most creative displays” of LGBTQIA pride, organizers said. Participation is free.

Once at the ferry terminal celebrants will be able to continue on to Cherry Grove if they wish, but masks and other social distancing protocols will be in place, as well as reduced capacities on the ferry due to coronavirus COVID-19 requirements, TRCLI said.

The latest information on the ferry can be found at https://covid.fireislandferries.com/updates/coronavirus-update.

TRCLI said participants representing nonprofit organizations or a local business will be permitted to display their brands as part of their vehicle decorations, but encouraged participants to “limit the amount of people riding in each vehicle” — recommending participants ride only with those they have already been quarantined with. Pride Ride registration forms are available on the TRCLI website at https://trcli.org/index.php/pride-ride-registration/.

Pride parades, marches, events and festivals are held in June, usually late June, to commemorate the June 28, 1969, uprising following a police raid of the Stonewall Inn, an iconic gay bar on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village in Manhattan.

They celebrate lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer rights and acceptance, including celebrations of same-sex marriage — and, advocates say, also are designed to spark awareness of continuing issues affecting the LGBTQIA community.