Polls open for Democratic presidential primary, local contests 

Polls opened at 6 a.m. Tuesday for presidential, congressional and local primaries across Long Island.

Concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 virus postponed Tuesday’s New York presidential primary, which was originally scheduled for April. The virus also has sharply increased mail-in ballots and early voting, prompted new safety measures, and forced a change in some polling places because many poll workers declined to work during the pandemic, state and county officials said.

Democrats will be able to vote for a Democratic candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump in the November general election. Voters also will choose delegates to the party’s nominating convention expected to be held in August. Although former Vice President Joe Biden is the presumptive nominee, 10 other former candidates remain on the ballot and could use votes and delegates to leverage more influence in the party platform.

On Long Island, Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians will be able to choose nominees for several congressional and state legislative races as well.

Among the, the battle to replace retiring Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) in a district that covers parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties is the marquee contest.

Four Democrats are vying in a Suffolk County district for the right to take on Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley).

And Albany will have its eye on the five-way Democratic contest at the eastern end of Suffolk, to see who gets to run to replaced State Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), who is retiring after 44 years in office.

The polls close at 9 p.m., but final results in most races won’t likely be known for at least a week. That’s how long it will take to tabulate mailed in ballots, traditionally known as absentee ballots, election official say. As of Monday, more than 91,000 Long Islanders had already voted by mail.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Registered voters may check their poll site at https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/.

Voters will have to wear protective masks, accept one from poll workers, or be escorted to another area to cast a ballot safely. Poll workers will be sanitizing stations and pens or providing new pens between votes.