Biden tops primary voting; other results will be delayed

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday was on his way to adding New York delegates to his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president, but final results in several other congressional and local primaries on Long Island are likely at least a week away.

Precautions against the spread of the COVID-19 virus are expected to create the first New York state election in which mailed-in absentee ballots will outnumber votes cast at polling places. The results reported Tuesday night by boards of election will only include numbers fro early voting from June 13 through Sunday as well as those who vote Tuesday at the polls.

By law, absentee ballots can’t be tabulated until July 1 to make sure all the ballots are received by mail. The extensive counting and any challenges to ballots by candidates could mean final results in some races won’t be known for weeks.

In all, more than 135,000 absentee ballots were received by the Nassau and Suffolk counties boards of elections by midday Tuesday from Long Islanders who are enrolled Democrats, Republicans or Libertarians.

Suffolk County Democratic Elections Commissioner Anita Katz said 25,381 voters cast ballots by late afternoon Tuesday — about a six percent turnout. But she said 70,000 people have voted by absentee so far.

In Nassau, Democratic Elections Commissioner James Scheuerman said 20,269 people voted at poll sites by late afternoon Tuesday in the presidential primary. Combined with 2,020 votes cases during early voting, that reflects 5% turnout, he said.

Biden faced no active competition in New York’s presidential primary, in which 320 delegates will be allocated. Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee, although 10 other candidates who have suspended their campaigns still appeared on the ballot. They could use any delegates they win to try to influence the party’s platform at the nominating convention expected to be held in August.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New York’s Republican primary was canceled. The party’s presumptive nominee is President Donald Trump.

On Long Island, Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians also chose nominees for several congressional and state legislative races.

In the 2nd Congressional District that includes parts of Nassau and Suffolk counties, Republican and Democratic primaries will decide nominees to replace longtime Rep. Pete King (R-Seaford).

On the Republican side, Assemb. Andrew Garbarino (R-Sayville) faced Assemb. Michael LiPetri (R-South Farmingdale). On the Democratic side, Babylon town board member Jackie Gordon faced Patricia Maher, a lawyer and activist.

In the 1st Congressional District, four Suffolk County Democrats sought the nomination to take on Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) in November. The Democrats are East Hampton businessman Perry Gershon, Bridget Fleming, a Suffolk County legislator from Sag Harbor, Nancy Goroff, head of the chemistry department at Stony Brook University, and Gregory-John Fischer, a business strategist who lives in Calverton.

In other races:

Five Democrats sought the nomination to represent the State Senate district on the eastern end of Suffolk County which has long been represented by Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson), who is retiring. The Democrats are Valerie Cartright, a Brookhaven town councilwoman; Laura Ahearn, a lawyer and founder of Parents for Megan’s Law; Tommy John Sciavoni, a Southampton town councilman; Skyler Johnson, a Suffolk County Community College student and activist; and Nora Higgins, a public employee union leader. The winner will face the Republican nominee, Assemb. Assemblyman Anthony Palumbo (R-New Suffolk).

In the 3rd Congressional District, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) faced Melanie D’Arrigo and Michael Weinstock in a Democratic primary.

In the 5th Congressional District, Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens) faced challenger Shaniyat Chowdhury in a Democratic primary.

In the 4th Congressional District, Cindy Grosz faced Douglas Tuman in a Republican primary for the nomination to challenge Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) in November.

In the 2nd State Assembly District, Democrats Laura Jens-Smith, a former Riverhead town supervisor; and William Schleisner, a senior live event coordinator for ViacomCBS, ran for the chance to take on Republican Riverhead Town Councilwoman Jodi Giglio. The seat is being vacated by Palumbo, who is running for the state Senate.

In the 6th State Senate District, Republican Dennis Dunne Sr. of Levittown, who has served as a Hempstead town councilman and Nassau County legislator, sought to secure the Libertarian Party endorsement. He faced Jonathan Gunther of Levittown, who works as a FedEx operations administrator and for BestBuy.

Earlier Tuesday, many voters who showed up at the Timber Point Elementary School polling place in East Islip said they came in person because they don’t trust mail-in ballots.

“I don’t believe in absentee ballots,” said Sandy Flandina, 65, who was voting in his first primary as a Republican after switching parties in 2016. “I threw it in the garbage.”

Flandina said he was not concerned about COVID-19, as he came prepared with a mask and gloves. He said he was motivated to come out to vote because of the vote on a candidate to replace Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford). “I felt this year was special,” he said. “If you’re good enough to protest, you’re good enough to vote in person.”

Marck Joseph, 40, was voting for the first time in a primary and felt he was “doing his part” by voting in person.

“As a citizen, each one of us has a part to play and when each of us plays our parts, we can make real change,” Joseph said. “In the crisis we’re having right now with COVID-19 and the social movement going on, I feel it’s my duty and responsibility to come out and make sure I play my part.”

Outside Wyandanch Memorial High School, Bryant King Sr. said he came to vote instead of choosing getting an absentee ballot because he always arrives in person.

“I make it my business to come,” said King Sr., 71, a school bus driver. “I came with my mask on. It’s about being safe.”

At the polling site at Magnolia Gardens in Westbury, where the North Hempstead Housing Authority is located, Dwight Watson, 37, said he had planned vote after work, but heard from his father, Danny Watson, 65, that few people were at the site in the early afternoon.

What compelled Watson to show up Tuesday, he said, was a desire for change in a divided country.

“Just trying to make a difference. Don’t like how the country is going in terms of directions. It’s time for a change,” Watson said. “Protest is OK, but it all starts with voting. That’s all you can do and go from there.”

With Denise Bonilla, Scott Eidler, Keldy Ortiz and Dandan Zou