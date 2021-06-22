Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street and rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts June 21, 2021

Students ride along Main Street in Patchogue on a Conference Bike from Long Island Pedal Party, as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Students dance on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Students dance on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Students dance on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Justin Ramos and Kriscia Mendoza walk the red carpet as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Left to right - front, Mikaela Vilsaint, Aiesha Babulal, and Kayci Pettus walk the red carpet as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Left to right, Nick Anderson, Jaime Ferrara, Jessie Scala, and Frank Marsilia attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Portrait of Aiesha Babulal, dressed for her prom as she walks the red carpet for Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Left to right, front - Aiesha Babulal, Kayci Pettus and Mikaela Vilsaint, dance on Main Street as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Victoria Norton , center, dances on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Victoria Norton and James Tomlinson dance on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Victoria Norton and James Tomlinson dance on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Fabiola Villatoro and Alyssa Pagano walk the red carpet as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Students walk the red carpet as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021

Students dance on Main Street in Patchogue as they attend Patchogue Medford High School's Prom on Main Street. Due to remaining Covid restrictions on gatherings, the school, the village, and many local restaurants closed Main Street rolled out the red carpet and held the Prom outdoors for the class of 2021 in front of the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts. June 21, 2021