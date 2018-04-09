Dust off your continental-style dinner jacket or that tea-length ballgown. It's time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the 1950s. Want to share your old LI prom photos? Were you a prom king or queen? Send your prom photos/stories to rachel.weiss@newsday.com or josh.stewart@newsday.com.

Joan McCormack and Clifford Schorer in June 1958 at the Freeport South Shore Yacht Club in Freeport for the senior prom.

An overview of couples dancing at the 1957 Long Beach High School junior prom.

A couple at the 1956 Valley Stream Central High School junior prom, where the theme of the night was "Wishing on a Star."

The queen of the junior prom for Valley Stream Central High School's Class of 1951 is crowned with a pretty impressive tiara.

A dapper-looking Oceanside High School student waits at the bottom of a staircase with a corsage in tow as he picks up his date for the Class of 1954's prom.

The queen and king of the 1950 senior ball at Port Washington's Paul D. Schreiber High School sit pretty on their thrones.

Manhasset High School's Class of 1954 crowned its senior prom queen and king, Barbara Greig and Jim Wagner, who danced to the sounds of an orchestra.

The big "snowman" stood in the center of Manhasset High School's gymnasium, which was transformed into a "Christmas Fantasy" for the Class of 1954's senior prom.

Sporting almost matching A-line dresses with voluminous skirts, the queen and the rest of her royal court enjoy their moment in the spotlight at the 1956 Levittown Memorial High School prom.

Reader Ann McPhill sent in this picture from the 1959 Long Island City High School prom.