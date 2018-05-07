Break out that polyester shirt with the butterfly collar, ruffled tuxedo shirt or floral print dress. It's time to travel back in time to attend Long Island proms of the 1970s. Explore the eccentric fashion, some unusual themes and nostalgic moments from local high school proms that took place between 1970 and '79. Want to submit your vintage LI prom photos? Send them to josh.stewart@newsday.com.

This Sachem High School couple are twirling on the dance floor during their junior prom in 1977.

This Sachem High School couple share a moment on the dance floor during their junior prom in 1977.

Sachem High School students at their junior prom in 1977.

Sachem High School students swinging and swaying at their junior prom in 1977.

Sachem High School students pose for a group photo at their junior prom in 1977.

These Islip High School students swing and embrace each other during their junior prom in 1975.

These Islip High School students enjoy themselves at their junior prom in 1975.

Linda Galasso, center, was crowned Queen at Islip's junior prom in 1975.

Islip High School students at their junior prom in 1975.

David Weiss and his date get ready to attend the Elmont Memorial High School prom in 1975.

Lisa Herling, who was crowned Islip High School junior prom queen in 1976, is pictured here dancing the night away with her date.

Lisa Herling was crowned Islip High School's junior prom queen in 1976.

Islip High School students served themselves dinner at the junior prom in 1976.

This North Babylon High School couple shared a laugh at the 1979 junior prom.

This candid shot was captured at the North Babylon High School junior prom of 1979 and later printed in the 1980 yearbook.

Donna Guardino, seated, reigns as junior prom queen in 1979 at North Babylon High School.

This couple shared a sweet moment during festivities of the 1975 Patchogue-Medford High School junior prom.

A couple focuses on their dance moves at the Hampton Bays High School 1978 Junior Prom.

Nancy Friedman and her date, David Seidner, strike a formal pose at the Bay Shore High School prom on June 8, 1974.

Andrea Caravelli of Malverne and Angelo Assante of Elmont were refused liquor at the bar of the Narragansett Inn in Lindenhurst, where the prom for Valley Stream North was held on June 8, 1973.

Styles and fashion of the times are apparent in this shot from the General Douglas MacArthur High School junior prom in 1971.

With his taupe colored tuxedo and ruffled shirt, this East Rockaway High School student nailed the 1970's fashion trend at the school's 1978 prom.

David Weiss and his mother in their Valley Stream home before he attended the Elmont Memorial High School prom in 1975.

The royal court is crowned at the 1978 East Rockaway High School junior-senior prom, where the theme of the night was "I Need You."

Dana Friend and Robin Scheirenbeck were crowned king and queen of their junior prom at Huntington High School in 1979.

This smiling, dapper duo helps put up a balloon arch during the 1973 prom at Commack High School.

Beards, bangs and oversized bow ties were the style at Commack High School's 1974 Junior Prom. One student on the left even complemented his oversized tie with a ruffled button-down shirt -- perfect for the disco scene, popular during the decade.

The men sported more ruffles than the ladies at the 1974 prom for Massapequa's Alfred G. Berner High School, and their hair was nearly as long as their female dates'.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney's fashionista wife, would approve of these long white gloves. The junior prom queen of Hampton Bays High School's Class of 1970 wore them while channeling Audrey Hepburn a la "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Bow ties, even in plaid, for the boys, and long-sleeved floral print and prairie-style dresses for the ladies, were the predominant looks at the prom for Hampton Bays High School's Class of 1974.

Farmingdale High School's Class of 1974 celebrated their junior prom at Terrace on the Park in Corona with the theme "In My Life."

David Weiss dressed his best for the Elmont Memorial High School prom, held in June 1975.

Dresses with floral prints, high necklines and long sleeves - far more modest than today's fashions - were popular among the female students at the 1971 junior prom for MacArthur High School in Levittown.

Farmingdale's Class of 1975 definitely channeled the fashion styles of the era at its junior prom, where the theme was "Beautiful People." The ladies sported feathered hair and flowing dresses, and the guys showed off long manes and ruffled tuxedo shirts.