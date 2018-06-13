The big night wasn’t all that long ago, but it’s time to travel back in time to revisit Long Island proms of the 2000s. Explore the fashion, some unusual themes and the nostalgic moments from local high school proms that took place between 2000 and today. Want to submit your vintage LI prom photos? Send them to rachel.weiss@newsday.com or josh.stewart@newsday.com.

These Holy Trinity High School students hung out before the senior prom festivities kicked off in 2002.

Friends share a moment at the Hampton Bays High School prom in 2004.

Phil Lanino and Thomas Mistler sing along to the playing music at the Hampton Bays High School prom in 2004.

Connetquot High School students Kyle Wightman and Rachel Weiss got ready together before their senior prom in 2012.

These pals had a ball at the Babylon High School prom in 2000.

This candid trio shared a laugh at the Babylon High School junior prom in 2007.

Tanya Fuchs danced the night away with her date among many cute couples at the 2000 Bay Shore High School prom.

These Connetquot High School juniors shared a similar fashion sense and showed it off at the 2007 prom.

These Babylon High School students were all smiles while sporting spaghetti straps and taking some pre-prom photos in 2000.

Bay Shore High School students Hillary Flannigan and Jay Hanson rested their feet for a moment during the lively prom festivities in 2000.

These East Islip High School students partied like it was 2006 at their junior prom festivities.

This group of friends posed in front of Connetquot High School before their junior prom celebration in 2007.

The prom king and queen of Babylon High School pose together in this shot from the 2001 yearbook.

This Islip High School student fashioned her gown out of duct tape for the 2004 junior prom.

The Patchogue-Medford High School king and queen, Dominick Padolecchia and Lauren Proniewych, posed together at the 2000 junior prom.

Islip residents Vanessa Westby, 20, and Danielle Ryan, 19, enjoy an outdoor summer evening during LIGALY's 16th Annual LGBT prom held at Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on Thursday, June 30, 2016.

Farmingdale High School students Dylan Dixon, 17, from Copiague, and Christina Estrella, 17, from Farmingdale, pose in a photo booth at Farmingdale High School's junior prom held at the Crescent Beach Club in Bayville on Saturday, April 9, 2016.

Kelly Burke and Jacquie Hyland were members of the junior prom court at Islip High School in 2004.

A line of students pose before attending the 2004 St. John the Baptist Diocesan High School Senior Prom.

This Huntington High School student brought some top-hat class to his prom in 2001, adding gloves and a single rose to complete his outfit.

Ward Melville seniors steal a kiss on the red carpet leading into their prom on June 23, 2016. #NDProms https://t.co/bo5w31X3Bc

Students who attended Half Hollow Hills High School East's more laid-back senior banquet of '03 danced the night a way wearing a variety of different styles, from printed pants and flats, to a dressier halter crop and long slit skirt, perfect for spins on the floor.

Karen Ruffini, left, and Kathryn Roche can't hold back their excitement for the 2007 Wantagh High School prom.