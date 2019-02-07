TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
42° Good Afternoon
Long Island

County execs: More time for fed workers to pay property taxes

The State Senate and Assembly, both controlled by Democrats, passed the extension earlier this month and the bill was signed into law by the governor.

Senator Jim Gaughran speaks during a press conference

Senator Jim Gaughran speaks during a press conference about a bill that would extend the property tax deadline for furloughed and unpaid federal workers on Long Island, at Huntington Receiver of Taxes Office in Huntington on January 31, 2019. Photo Credit: Jessica Rotkiewicz

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

Federal employees who live on Long Island and were impacted by the record long government shutdown likely will soon have additional time to pay their property taxes.

The leaders of Nassau and Suffolk counties, both Democrats, announced Thursday that they will opt-in to state legislation granting federal workers who went unpaid or who were furloughed during the 35-day partial government shutdown, and their spouses, a 90-day extension to pay their property taxes.

"This 90-day extension is the least we can do for the families of federal workers who unfortunately got caught in the crosshairs of national politics," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran at a news conference in Oyster Bay. 

Curran plans to issue an executive order that will opt the county into the law once the receivers of taxes for Nassau's three towns and two cities authorize the extension. Suffolk, which has different tax collecting laws and policies, will file a bill opting into the state law. That measure must be passed by the Democrat-controlled county legislature.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone called it "absolutely outrageous" that federal workers went unpaid during the shutdown, although they have since received back pay.

"This is one small thing we can do to assist families that have been impacted by the failure to act in Washington," Bellone said.

The State Senate and Assembly, both controlled by Democrats, passed the extension earlier this month and the bill was signed into law by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

For their residents to take advantage of the extension, municipalities, including towns, cities and villages, must pass a resolution to opt in.

An extension will be granted automatically if a municipality opts in. But affected federal employees must notify their municipalities' tax collector that they are seeking an extension and provide evidence of their employment status.

The extension does not apply to federal contractors or to federal employees who pay their property taxes through their home mortgage.

Headshot

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A consulting firm spent more than a year Report proposes special incentives for developers
U. S. Environmental Protection Agency regional director Peter EPA leader: Water contaminants report in works
Linda and Edward Mangano arrive at federal court Singh wiretap: Linda had 'tendency to talk too much'
Nassau County Minority Leader Kevan Abrahams, second to Lawmaker: Criminal checks for some hotel workers
Former Mayor of Floral Park Thomas Tweedy stands Ex-village mayor to run for board member's seat
Jefferson Ramirez, of Great Neck, was charged with Police: Man exposed self to 11-year-old girl