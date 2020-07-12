Black Lives Matter protesters from Brentwood and Central Islip marched from the train stations of the two communities and converged in a show of solidarity against police brutality on Sunday.

Holding banners in Central Islip school’s purple and yellow and Brentwood’s green and black, the signs combined to say, “I am my neighbor’s keeper” as the combined crowd of 150 chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Black Lives Matter” in the intersection.

“We wanted to unite the two communities to show we are our neighbor’s keeper,” said Brittaney Antoine, 31 of Brentwood. “We’re tired of black and brown folks being murdered, and justice never coming for it.”

“We want our neighbors to know we’re in this fight together” against police brutality and for social justice, said Rebecca Carbone, 30 of Central Islip. She said there’s often considered a divide between the two neighboring communities, which are among Suffolk County’s most diverse.

Central Islip’s population is 27% Black and 46% Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Brentwood is 15% Black and 67% Hispanic or Latino.

In Bayside, there were tense moments when a similar protest confronted one organized in support of the NYPD.

The Long Island marchers, chanting the name of those killed by police including George Floyd whose death in Minneapolis has sparked weeks of protests across the nation, kept to the sidewalk.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Organizers, including CI Connects for Change and Uplift Brentwood said they notified police about the route and police had asked them not to block traffic as they marched, part of new guidelines released by the Suffolk Police Department this week after a Black Lives Matter protester in Huntington was struck on Monday while protesting in the street.

For about 10 minutes on Sunday, police shut down the intersection of Route 110 and Suffolk Avenue in Brentwood when the two groups converged. Protesters held the banners together and chanted, and then went to a nearby parking lot for speeches about racial injustice and the need to reform policing.