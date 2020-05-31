Protests in Plainview and Riverhead over the death of George Floyd.

Protesters gather on South Oyster Bay Rd. as protests around the country continue over the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police in the days of the Coronavirus pandemic, Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Plainview.

Protesters gather on South Oyster Bay Road in Plainview on Sunday as protests around the country continue over the death Wednesday of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

A man attends a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead in memory of George Floyd, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

People attend a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead in memory of George Floyd, on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Eric Williams, organizer of a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead, addresses the crowd on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Zoey Starr, Ah'Mirah Miles, 10, and Zykai Henderson, 2, Henderson, all of Riverhead, at a rally at Stotzky Park in Riverhead on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

