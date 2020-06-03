This story was reported by John Asbury, Candice Ferrette, Jesse Coburn, Lisa Colangelo and Zachary R. Dowdy. It was written by Dowdy.

Long Islanders returned to the streets Wednesday to take part in a fourth day of planned demonstrations in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, the unarmed black Minneapolis man who died of asphyxiation last week after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Events protesting the racially charged homicide were scheduled throughout the day for Lindenhurst, Mineola, Huntington, Bethpage, Peconic and Greenport, organizers in both counties said. Rain and possible thunderstorms were predicted by the National Weather Service, however, and had already washed out or shrunk some protests by the early afternoon.

Among the issues the demonstrators have demanded is accountability for the most recent killing — specifically that the officer, Derek Chauvin, be charged with first-degree murder — and the arrests of three other officers who were on the scene and took part in subduing Floyd as he gasped on the ground for breath.

About 50 protesters in Mineola chanted “Justice” in front of Nassau County Court on Old Country Road at about 1 p.m. as passing cars honked in support.

They held signs and read off the names of victims of police violence, including George Floyd. Some carried an American flag and said they wanted to peacefully demonstrate to inspire change.

“We want to make sure our opinions are heard in a safe matter conducive to change,” organizer Umar Asif, 28, of Bethpage said. “This is not so much an angry demonstration. We’re not rioting but we’re paying attention.”

Court officers urged demonstrators to move to Old Country Road where they would be seen by more traffic. One officer told them, “change begins with the individuals,” and another officer flashed a peace sign as they drove by.

Among the protesters were two dental assistants from NYU Winthrop, who took part in scrubs.

“We fought a virus for weeks in the hospital, only to wake up to see another virus plaguing our world with murder of George Floyd,” Stacy Wright, 38, of Carle Place said. “Police are also there to save lives, just like we save lives in the hospital, we should be saving lives on the street not taking them.”

Asif said he wants officials to change both policies and perspective to treat everyone with love and respect once the protests end.

The protests on Long Island have been overwhelmingly peaceful, a stark contrast to the violence and looting that took place in New York City earlier this week, especially after dark.

Some Long Island officials and entrepreneurs have taken a number of precautions to avoid damage to property by demonstrators and by any opportunists who could use the protests to loot businesses or inflame tensions through social media posts and fliers espousing false claims.

Hempstead Village’s top cop on Wednesday said the village is increasing its police presence after one incident of looting on Monday.

Police Chief Paul Johnson said three people were arrested after a group of men broke into a clothing store on Fulton Avenue on Monday. He said the department is having officers work overtime and redeploying special units.

“The Hempstead Police Department respects the right to protest,” he said. “However we will not tolerate looting, rioting, any acts of violence, destruction of property or violence toward police officers or civilians.”

The move comes a day after the mayors of Cedarhurst and Lawrence in Nassau’s Five Towns, anticipating violence and unrest, declared village-wide curfews from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday for all but essential workers and first responders.

No violence occurred, as has been the case for Long Island communities since the Memorial Day death of Floyd sparked protests against police brutality in major cities worldwide, some of which have drawn vandals who have attacked property and hurled objects at police. Others have used the chaos in municipalities to break into unattended businesses, from the high-end boutiques in Manhattan to mom-and-pop stores in the commercial arteries of the Bronx.

But Keith Banks, 55, of Wyandanch, said the thought of boarding up his barbershop never crossed his mind.

Banks, whose worked in banking for more than 20 years, opened Sir Shave in Wyandanch Village two years ago and was forced to shut its doors for the first time in mid-March when Gov. Cuomo ordered the cloture of all nonessential businesses.

With Phase 2 on the horizon, Banks said his focus is on readying the business for reopening, securing enough personal protective equipment for his employees, and rearranging the shop to ensure compliance with social distancing guidelines.

“There’s been about seven protests in the area, some of them right outside our shop. All of them have been peaceful,” he said. “There’s a T-Mobile store next door … no concerns there either. We’re more excited and looking forward to being able to welcome our customers back here and preparing for doing that safely.”

Indeed, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran praised the demonstrators at a news conference Wednesday.

“I am more proud than ever of our workforce and our residents,” she said, referring to residents peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights and commending the professionalism of the county police force.

There were five protests on Tuesday night: Valley Stream, Long Beach, two in Freeport and one in Merrick that included a counter protest.

She said in Merrick there were about 150 protesters in Merrick on opposing sides, split pretty evenly on both of the sides.

“There was successful mediation by police and cooler heads prevailed,” Curran said, adding that there were no issues reported, no arrests and no property damage.

“I am overwhelmed with pride,” she said. “Our residents protested peacefully.”

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder spoke at the news conference decrying social media threats. At least one threatened to loot The Americana mall in Manhasset, he said, which did not occur.

“People are trying to divide us. We just went through a pandemic,” Ryder said. “People have got to stop. We lived through this. My cops will not tolerate any acts of violence or any acts of criminal mischief. But at the same time we are also a good professional police officers — well trained — that will maintain the peace for all. We will protect the rights of all of the individuals who are out there.”