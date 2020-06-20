A statue of Robert Moses, the master planner who designed many of New York State's roads, parks and bridges — and whose name graces both a Long Island park and parkway — came under attack Saturday as protesters in Babylon Village labeled the controversial administrator a racist at a demonstration in front of the monument.

Nearly 100 protesters gathered in front of Babylon Village Hall on West Main Street where the 1,500-pound, 7-foot bronze statue stood to demand an end to police brutality, training their efforts on what they consider the symbols of racial discrimination in plain view.

And protesters in Freeport walked down the Nautical Mile accusing owners of popular eateries on the strip of being racists.

They were among more than 100 protests on Long Island over the past four weeks in response to the May 25 killing of George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who was killed when he was subdued by several officers, one of whom knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Activists nationwide have targeted statues of Confederate figures in Southern states as they called for an end to police brutality and racism in the United States.

Long Islanders have also railed against a statue in Shirley of William Floyd, a Declaration of Independence signer who also enslaved people.

Protesters on Saturday were holding signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and “Robert Moses Was a Racist” as they marched through the streets of Babylon Village, chanting “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Robert Moses has got to go.”

“Robert Moses is a divisive figure in our history,” said protester Anthony Torres, 25, who grew up in the village. “There’s no place in our communities to glorify those leaders who abused their power.”

Torres asked marchers to call Babylon Village Mayor Ralph A. Scordino's office on Monday to demand that the statue of the master planner who shaped New York City and its suburbs over several decades should be taken down.

Protesters said Moses supported policies that promoted racial segregation and made decisions that led to the displacement of communities of color.

They demanded village leaders remove and replace the statue that has graced village hall since it was first unveiled in 2003.

“This needs to go,” said protester Mackenzie Vickers, a village resident who added that the statue belonged in a museum or historical society but not a public space where people passed by it.

In Freeport, about three dozen protesters marched down Woodcleft Avenue on the Nautical Mile and shouted at diners at popular restaurants, calling the establishments' owners racist.

Two of the restaurant owners, in earlier social media posts, had been critical of marchers protesting police brutality. That sparked protests earlier this month and led to a petition calling for a boycott of the restaurants.

Ivan Sayles, co-owner of Rachel's Waterside Grill and Nawlins Seafood Company, had been under fire for a post on the "We Are Freeport" Facebook page. It was later deleted, but Sayles said earlier this month that he stood by his comments. "Nothing that I said was racist," he said then.

Jon Bracco, a co-owner of Bracco's Clam and Oyster Bar and Captain Ben's, had been called out on Instagram and Facebook for reposting President Donald Trump's tweet in which he used the word "thugs" to describe Minneapolis residents protesting Floyd's death. Bracco later posted a lengthy apology.

On Saturday, Bracco’s, Rachel’s and Nawlins Seafood heard the wrath of the racially diverse group, which stopped in front of Rachel’s and yelled, “Rachel’s is a racist!” and, “Rachel’s a clown — shut it down!”

With police watching, protesters yelled at diners sitting outside, saying, “If you’re not racist, leave right now!” Eventually, two black women sitting in a restaurant got up and left. Most of the other diners followed suit.

The group walked past Nawlins before stopping in front of Bracco’s and chanting, “Bracco’s a racist,” and, “You support a racist!”