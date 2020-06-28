Protesters in Freeport chant 'fight harder' against injustice

Protesters on Sunday continued to call for an end to racial discrimination during a rally in Freeport, and another planned for Hempstead.

Sunday's demonstrations continued a monthlong display of activism on Long Island and across the country, aimed at ending police violence and systemic racism.

In Hempstead Village, Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X, was to evoke her father's fight for racial justice during a Hempstead rally. Malcolm X was assassinated in 1965 while delivering a speech at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan.

Carrying a red, white and black banner that read “Stop the War on Black America,” a group about 200 protesters marched from Freeport’s Long Island Rail Road train station to the Nautical Mile.

Latanya Bryant, 40, mother of 14-year-old event organizer, RaQuel Bryant delivered a passionate speech at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and North Ocean Avenue.

“I burned my arm cooking the other day,” she said. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to stop cooking. When we get tired, we fight harder!”

The crowd reacted by repeating her words, shouting in unison: “When we get tired, we fight harder!”

Skylar Bader, 36, of West Hempstead, with her young daughters in tow, said she has gone to about 10 Long Island protests calling for an end to police brutality against people of color in her community, and elsewhere.

The toddlers, ages 4 and 2, rode in a small red wagon with a purple umbrella above their heads protecting them from the sweltering sun.

Bader, who said she’s a part of the Orthodox Jewish community, said she has lived in Tennessee and South Carolina, but has never witnessed as much racism as she has in New York.

“Being here today is one of my tools to pass my values on to my girls. It’s through my actions that they’ll learn,” she said. “Systemic racism is so pervasive, and it needs to be fought at every level.”

At various points, the protesters engaged with counterprotesters and those who did not support their message.

﻿Some people whose cars were blocked by marchers stepped out of their vehicles to yell “All Lives Matter!” at the crowd.

One woman wearing a shirt that read “I’m black and I’m proud” turned to the drivers and screamed at them to “Shut up!” as marchers continued their walk toward the Mile.

A tense moment occurred when a white woman stood on her front porch and shouted at protesters, telling them to get out of her neighborhood.

The group then stopped to address her. Through a megaphone, an event organizer spoke to her about the movement for racial equality and asked her to raise her fist in solidarity. She did not, but clapped when the crowd shouted “Black Lives Matter.”

As the group walked away from the woman’s home, they continued to march and chanted: “I ain’t get no peace cuz of ya'll, you’ll never get no peace cuz of me,” and “wake up, wake up, this is your fight, too.”