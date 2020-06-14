This story was reported by David M. Schwartz, Vera Chinese, Daysi Calavia-Robertson, Jesse Coburn, Nicole Fuller and Michael O'Keeffe. It was written by O'Keeffe.

Peaceful rallies against racism and police brutality continued from Hempstead to Shelter Island on Sunday, almost three weeks after George Floyd’s death in the custody of Minneapolis cops sparked a global protest movement, as activists in Babylon Village took aim at one of the most iconic figures in Long Island history: Robert Moses.

More than 150 protesters, some clutching white balloons with the names of black men and women killed by police, chanted “Black Lives Matter” as they marched through the streets of Babylon Village Sunday, and called for the removal of a statue of Moses, the powerful master builder who reshaped New York’s highways, bridges and parks.

Activists and academics have long said Moses, whose name graces a parkway and a state beach on Long Island, supported policies that promoted racial segregation.

“I’m tired of feeling like I don’t belong here,” said fifth-generation Babylon resident Emerald Vickers, who organized the protest with her sister MacKenzie Vickers.

Some Babylon residents poured out of their homes to applaud the marchers. One woman made an obscene gesture as she filmed them.

The protesters paused in silence in Babylon’s Argyle Park for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time a Minneapolis police officer had his knee on Floyd’s neck before he died. The crowd swelled to hundreds after scores of protesters participating in a separate march arrived at the park.

About three dozen protesters in Freeport, meanwhile, expressed outrage over comments by two Nautical Mile restaurant owners who posted comments on social media attacking protester

The group stopped on the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Guy Lombardo Avenue where protesters were asked to hold their fists in the air for 8 minutes and 45 seconds while Verdè recited the words George Floyd said while he was on the ground with the Chauvin’s knee on his neck.

“Mama,” she said, on the verge of tears. “Mama … he called out for his Mama …”

On Shelter Island, hundreds of peaceful demonstrators briefly shut down Shelter Island’s main thoroughfare, Route 114, as they lay in the road to protest George Floyd’s killing and police brutality.

The crowd was overwhelmingly white, but marchers said the fact the island is less than 1% black was all the more reason to be there.

“We feel strongly that given the way the world has turned, that Shelter Island in particular needs to take notice,” said part-time island resident Susan Petrie-Baderrscher who is white and held a sign that read “I’m not black, but I stand with you.”

Willie Jenkins of Bridgehampton, who is black and has attended several rallies in the past few week was among the speakers at the Shelter Island event. Jenkins called on white protesters to ask their black friends and neighbors about their experiences as one way to heal the divide.

“Never in a million years would I have thought you guys [Shelter Islanders] would do this,” he said to the crowd. “If I didn’t consider myself such a tough guy, I’d cry right now.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, meanwhile, signed legislation Sunday that affirms the right of an individual to record law enforcement activity and to maintain custody of that recording and any instruments used to make the recording.

Saturday, Cuomo said local governments will lose most state funding if they don’t redesign their police forces by April 1.

He said local officials and communities must be part of the discussions, and each locality will be able to choose its own approach on such matters as use of force, the size of the police department, the weapons police use, citizen-complaint procedures and the disciplinary process, as long as they adhere to state law.

“We’re going to birth a new vision for a police force, community by community, because there is no one size fits all,” he said during a daily briefing in Manhattan on COVID-19.

The governor’s remarks came a day after he signed into law a sweeping 10-bill package of reforms. The reforms include banning chokeholds, reducing restrictions on the release of police disciplinary records and requiring state troopers to wear body cameras.