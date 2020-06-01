LI protests peaceful in condemning police brutality, racism

This story was reported by Deborah S. Morris, Carl MacGowan and Robert Brodsky. It was written by Brodsky.

Protesters rallied peacefully across Long Island Monday to condemn police brutality and decry racism — part of a wave of demonstrations nationwide that has continued for nearly a week following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Natalie McCann, 19, was of one of about 260 protesters at the junction of Jericho Turnpike and Veterans Highway Commack to call for institutional reform in how law enforcement interacts with minorities.

"Here we are again. In the 1980s the same stuff that was happening then is happening now," said McCann, as she held a sign with the graffiti tag used by artist Jean Michel Basquiat, who famously memorialized the 1983 murder of Michael Stewart while in the custody of New York City Transit police. "We need radical change and … we need to call out the people who are not speaking out."

An ethnically diverse group of protesters chanted "say his name," and "hands up, don't shoot" as they held signs calling for equality and an end to racism. Women with baby strollers joined with grandmothers with their grandchildren.

One driver of a FedEx truck shouted "white lives matter" as he headed west. Shortly thereafter, another FedEx driver heading east honked his support.

More than two weeks ago, dozens of angry and primarily white protesters gathered at the same Commack intersection demanding the reopening of Suffolk's economy, shut down due to the pandemic. Video of the event, showing protesters berating and verbally abusing a News 12 Long Island reporter, went viral after President Donald Trump Tweeted support for the agitators.

Lynn Geisler of Huntington said she has been protesting since the 1960s for women's rights and against the Vietnam War.

"I'm here because Black Lives Matter and for the injustice to George Floyd, and for the continued injustices to the black community," she said. "I'm so disappointed and hurt in my heart that this is still going on. It's hard to believe what happened to George Floyd with four cops there."

Geisler's granddaughter, Rachel Brown, 23, said it's time for white people to speak up.

"We have black friends; black family members. We have to speak up for them as white people," she said.

Fourth Precinct Inspector Michael Romagnoli said protesters largely observed social distancing rules, wearing masks and remaining in designated areas.

"People are getting their message out and doing so orderly and cooperatively and we appreciate that," Romagnoli said.

The protests were sparked by the killing of Floyd, 46, an unarmed African American Minneapolis man who died Memorial Day after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder although three officers involved in the arrest have yet to be charged. All four officers were fired from the department.

Video of Floyd's death spurred widespread and often violent, demonstrations in cities nationwide and officials have urged social distancing because of the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19.

In Port Jefferson Station, more than 200 people — mostly young and white — held signs declaring “Black Lives Matter,” and “No Justice No Peace.” Drivers in passing cars near the intersection of routes 347 and 112 honked their horns in support, with one woman leaning out her passenger window to applaud demonstrators.

About a dozen Suffolk police watched over the protest that concluded without confrontations.

“It shows that people care,” said Skyler Johnson, 19, of Mount Sinai, a recent Suffolk County Community College graduate who organized the rally and is running for the Democratic nomination to succeed retiring State Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson).

Jazmine Kendrick, 27, an African-American lawyer from Selden, said it pains her to have conversations with her 16-year-old brother to warn him to be careful when he is out in public.

“One of the things I tell him is, when you are out, you cannot act the same way as your white friends,” Kendrick said. “It brings tears to my eyes. … I just can’t have him grow up in a world like that.”