Long Island

Traffic delays on Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road expected due to George Floyd protests, Nassau police say.

By Newsday Staff
Nassau police say drivers should expect traffic delays on Sunrise Highway and Merrick Road Friday due to protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody.

The delays are expected to start at noon, and could impact the area from the Valley Stream train station to the Wantagh Parkway. There may also be closures on nearby parkways, police said.

Drivers should take alternate routes when possible, police said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Newsday Staff

