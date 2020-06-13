Local governments will lose most of their state funding if they don’t legislate a redesign of their police forces by April 1, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo Saturday.

Community members must be part of discussions, and each locality will be able to choose their own approach on matters such as use of force, budgeting, demilitarization of police and disciplinary procedures, as long as they adhere to state law.

“We’re going to birth a new vision for a police force, community by community, because there is no one size fits all,” Cuomo said during a daily briefing in Manhattan on COVID-19 and the protest movement sparked by the death of George Floyd, the black Minneapolis man who died on Memorial Day after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

“It’s what that community wants," Cuomo said. "And New York City may want something different than Suffolk, may want something different than Erie, and that’s fine, because it’s for that community to decide. At the table, activists, stakeholders, police, government officials. You design your police force and you do it now.”