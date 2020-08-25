LI municipalities became makeshift PSEG call centers after Isais

In the hours and days following Long Island’s lashing by Tropical Storm Isaias, local and county emergency command centers and even mayors’ offices became critical information arms for the technology-crippled electric utility, sometimes with information officials say was badly outdated.

During late-night testimony last week, top emergency management officials from Nassau and Suffolk told of having to use critical emergency personnel and resources to reach out to residents on PSEG Long Island’s life-support equipment list, only to find some were unreachable, not using life-support equipment, or, in some cases, no longer living.

“Ultimately, we discovered that the list prepared by PSEG was unfortunately outdated and inaccurate,” said Lisa Black, Suffolk chief deputy county executive.

Overwhelmed at its own call centers, PSEG asked the county to reach out to some customers from the life-support list in all but the five East End towns, Black testified. The county made 1,100 robocalls, direct calls to another 800, and police ultimately went to the homes of some 200 people on the list.

They found that “several individuals did not in fact have life support equipment or life-threatening conditions associated with a power outage,” Black said. “In fact, they also found out that many of the customers they called had deceased prior to the [storm] event.” Worse, she added, some had been dead for two years or more.

Black said the use of critical emergency operations teams, country executive employees and police “utilizing valuable time to call through lists like that was really unacceptable,” and advised PSEG “make some improvements,” including updating the list “regularly.”

PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin said the list was updated regularly.

"Our Critical Care program list is constantly being updated and customers can be added to the program at any time," she said. "We contact customers in the program twice a year to verify customer status and contact information. If customers choose not to respond, we are unable to remove them per [state Department of Public Service] regulations."

Brian Schneider, deputy Nassau County executive for parks and public works, called shortcomings in the critical care list one of several “weak links in that chain” of faulty communication at PSEG.

“From my perspective it was very troubling that there are people on this list that are deceased," he told state lawmakers. "There are people on this list we can’t reach. There are people that don’t even know how to get on the list.”

Further, he said, Nassau County’s emergency operations center went more than a day in the early hours after the storm without a PSEG representative in house to help position road crews and other critical matters. The center was “populated with every representative we could find” from local emergency responders and critical service providers, he said. “We asked PSEG to be present in the building" at the outset of the storm, he said. “ … That did not happen until day two” of the restoration.

“And the person they did send was more of a customer service representative rather than a technical person who could make direct communication to field supervisors that could help us clear some of the traffic related and roadway closure issues.”

Chauvin didn't immediately respond to the charge.

Another major problem for Nassau, Schneider testified, was PSEG’s failure to provide a line workers who could travel with its crews in the field to clear wires and trees from major roadways, including major arteries with nonoperating traffic lights. PSEG Long Island president Dan Eichhorn testified the company did provide such crews to local governments.

“Although we asked PSEG on numerous occasions for a dedicated crew to be embedded with our crews we did not get the necessary PSEG line crews that would be required to clear down trees along county road ways,” Schneider said. “We had many traffic lights out. It’s the wild, wild West when there’s no traffic lights in many of these arteries, and I’m surprised there were not more collisions."

Several municipal officials in testimony said their offices effectively became makeshift call centers for the utility, fielding desperate calls from those who couldn’t get through to PSEG.

“We received phone calls, texts, emails from residents morning, noon and night,” said Laurel Hollow Mayor Daniel DeVita. “We actually became the information-gathering arm for PSEG.”

But often the village was left unable to provide restoration times or even when crews would appear in the area, including one section of the village whose water-well pumps went dry without electricity.

“Three, four, five days into the storm, [there was] no accurate information, no repair trucks in sight,” DeVita said. “ … What do I tell a 100-year-old blind and bedridden person whose neighbors have to bring in water in buckets to flush the toilet?”

“The constant pleas for help were heartbreaking,” he said.

Seacliff Mayor Edward Lieberman said his village employees were forced to spend time corralling work crews for critical instances of major trees and power lines down, in most cases in non-PSEG trucks.

“My building inspector found a crew from Texas sitting in a local high school,” he said, and lured them to work on downed lines in the village. Another crew from Vancouver, Canada, he was told, were traveling to Long Island each day because they’d been put up in a hotel in Wayne, New Jersey.

“They said there were no hotels [left] on Long Island.,” Lieberman said. “They probably lost three or four hours a day just in travel from Wayne, N.J.”

On Tuesday, LIPA trustee Matthew Cordaro, speaking for himself, said he wasn’t surprised the public officials experienced frustration. He said one of the problems is that PSEG’s prestorm emergency response drills were so proscribed that they didn’t leave room for the unpredictable.

“PSEG has the most amateurish tabletop exercise every summer,” he said. “I go to it. They have a fixed scenario where there’s a script. I’ve told them, 'You can’t get a lot out of this. You have to have an unknown screnario and every so many minutes you throw this on the table.' They don’t do that. It’s worthless if everyone knows the scenario.”