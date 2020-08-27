PSEG says it's ready for today's bad weather, Sunday storms

PSEG Long Island, already under fire for its widely criticized response to Tropical Storm Isaias, on Thursday said it was "making preparations" for storms that could hit as early as tonight.

PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin, in an email, said the utility is tracking thunderstorms due in the region later Thursday, and the potential for impacts of Hurricane Laura overnight Saturday into Sunday.

"We are making preparations and will be keeping a close eye on Hurricane Laura's track," she wrote.

PSEG just three weeks ago received widespread criticism for its response to Isaias in which more than 420,000 lost power and could not get through to the utility or determine when their power would be restored.

PSEG officials blamed much of the problem on a $30.6 million outage-management computer system it installed in 2014, the year it took over the system from National Grid after its harshly criticized response to superstorm Sandy. PSEG said the failure of the computer system led to cascading breakdowns in determining where outages were each day, as well as attempting to filter out new from old outages, and telling customers when outages would be restored.

That system failure was compounded by widespread communications breakdowns that left hundreds of thousands of customers frustrated as they attempted to call, text and email their outage reports to PSEG.

In the aftermath, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has threatened to revoke PSEG's operating contract, state Attorney General Letitia James is investigating and state and local legislators have grilled officials at public hearings.

PSEG's Chauvin said the utility has "made changes to our systems to improve performance." She did not elaborate.

Chauvin said PSEG was also in the process of procuring off-Island crews to help in the event of any outages, an effort that helped in the Isaias restoration because outside crews were already on the ground as the storm hit.

One local politician, however, said he wasn't confident PSEG is ready.

"I'm concerned they are not prepared for Laura or any other storms that may come our way," said state Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport), who has authored several bills seeking to increase state oversight of PSEG.

Gaughran said he has yet to receive a response from LIPA to a letter asking the authority what it's doing to force PSEG to take corrective actions. He's said he's also wary of LIPA's claims to be conducting full oversight of PSEG's storm operations.

"I'd like to know affirmatively from LIPA if they are doing any oversight," Gaughran said.

A LIPA spokeswoman didn't immediate provide a response to a request for comment.

Check back for updates on this developing story.