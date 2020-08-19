Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday said the state has issued notices of “apparent violation” to four New York utilities over their response to Tropical Storm Isaias, and notified one of them, PSEG Long Island, that it will not receive its annual incentive bonus of more than $9 million.

PSEG earlier this week committed to use the potential incentive payment, which it normally receives for meeting certain performance targets, to pay for a reimbursement program for customers who lost food and medicine due to the outage.

Cuomo in a briefing Wednesday also took issue with the state Department of Public Service’s performance in holding utilities’ feet to the fire concerning storm response and said Wednesday he will empower the state Department of Finance to work with DPS to contribute forensic audits and other tools to help in investigations of utilities’ response to the storm.

“I want a faster, more thorough investigation than they’ve done in the past,” Cuomo said of the DPS.

Cuomo, whose administration wrote the LIPA Reform Act of 2012 that gave DPS lighter “review and recommend” scrutiny of LIPA and PSEG instead of the full Public Service Commission regulation that other state utilities submit to, said he’d also propose new legislation to “facilitate, expedite and clarify” the process for a utility operating in the state to lose its franchise to operate here. PSEG Long Island has a long-term contract to manage the system but not a franchise, under an agreement that Cuomo’s team also led.

Cuomo said the legislation will help clarify and perhaps untangle ownership of assets and other matters when the state decides to make good on a threat to revoke a franchise.

“If you revoke a franchise from a utility then what happens going forward?” he asked. “Who [owns] the cables and the telephone poles and the trucks? They were paid for in the utility cost by the ratepayers. What is the corporate asset and what is an asset of the ratepayers?”

His bill will help iron out whether a utility could claim, “‘Well I own the poles and the wires and the cables by the trucks and now you have the pay me for those assets’ which the ratepayers already paid for,” he said.

It will also address the prospect that a utility would “just find a confounding way to wrap this up in litigation for a long period of time. And litigation can cause more chaos.”

Representatives for LIPA, PSEG Long Island and the DPS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.