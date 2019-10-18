TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Morning
SEARCH
51° Good Morning
Long Island

PSEG Long Island: About 1,200 customers still without power after storm

A worker at the corner of Concord and

A worker at the corner of Concord and Iowa avenues in Great Neck on Thursday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Craig Schneider

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The number of Long Island customers whose power has yet to be restored had dropped to just over 1,200 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday, a fraction of the more than 69,000 whose gale-battered homes and businesses had no electricity the day before, according to PSEG Long Island.

The utility expects to restore power to the last of the remaining customers affected by this week's storm by midnight Friday, it said in a statement issued Thursday night.

The utility, highlighting the storm's havoc, said it was in the midst of hauling away 1,063 trees that came down and fallen branches and repairing damaged equipment.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

A Hempstead Town employee at her desk in Here are 5 key findings on the gender pay gap in LI government
Macy's plans to put Potbelly Sandwich Shops in Sandwich shop Potbelly coming to Macy's at LI mall
K-9 officers at a new memorial dedicated to Suffolk County sheriff unveils monument to K-9 unit dogs
Nassau County overhauled its property-tax appeal process after Tax appeal firms donated $94G to unusual campaign account
More Long Islanders make muffins, cookies, cakes and How bakers got a big slice of the employment pie
Junior middleweight Patrick Day, of Freeport, weighs in LI boxer Patrick Day dies from brain injury
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search