The number of Long Island customers whose power has yet to be restored had dropped to just over 1,200 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Friday, a fraction of the more than 69,000 whose gale-battered homes and businesses had no electricity the day before, according to PSEG Long Island.

The utility expects to restore power to the last of the remaining customers affected by this week's storm by midnight Friday, it said in a statement issued Thursday night.

The utility, highlighting the storm's havoc, said it was in the midst of hauling away 1,063 trees that came down and fallen branches and repairing damaged equipment.