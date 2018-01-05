PSEG Long Island says all but a handful of customers had their power restored by Friday morning, after unrelenting winds and heavy snow left more than 21,000 without power the day before.

By about 5 a.m. Friday, 126 customers were without power, according to PSEG’s website.

On Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. — as the storm was starting to ease over the region — 16,574 customers had experienced an outage throughout the day, PSEG Long Island said. By 9 p.m. that number had grown to 21,694. At the same time, PSEG Long Island spokesman Jeffrey Weir said, 21,139 customers had their power restored, and just 555 remained without power.

Weir said outages were the result of “wires down due to wind and trees,” which can brush up against or topple and tear down power lines.

Winds were so strong Thursday that the utility had to exercise extra caution in getting crews up in bucket trucks, he said. Slick, snow-laden roads also slowed some response times.

But Weir said the number of outages and the restoration times were on par “for a storm of this magnitude.”

In addition to its hundreds of in-house workers, PSEG had 240 power-line workers on hand who were on the island to help fortify the system under a federal-government-funded program. There were also 60 local contractors to work on lines, 58 local tree-trim contractors and 70 off-Island tree trimmers called in.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Work was expected to continue through the night and into Friday until power was restored to all, Weir said.

With Rachel Uda