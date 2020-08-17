A budding podcaster from West Sayville who said she’s been kept offline because of a Verizon FiOS service outage of nearly two weeks is beginning to worry what the outage is doing to her ratings.

But Louise Muniz, who lost service when Tropical Storm Isaias hit on Aug. 4, isn’t just any podcaster. Muniz, 90, is the voice behind Italia Mia, a once-popular 13-year radio talk program that recently converted to a podcast, using her former stage name: Luisa Potenza.

“It went out the day of the storm,” she said from her cellphone Monday morning, of her service and her budding career as a podcaster. “It’s very popular. I haven’t been able to do it ever since. It’s horrible. I feel like I’m in a wasteland.”

Her efforts to reach Verizon have been futile, she said. “I’ve been on the phone for hours, on hold with automation. Talk about frustration … .”

Lack of FiOS service means not only the loss of access to her podcast listeners but also her TV and telephone service, so listeners have no idea why her show went dark.

“Nobody can reach me!” she said. “People don’t know my cellphone number.”

A spokesman for Verizon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.