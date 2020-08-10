Number of current outages hard to pin down

PSEG Long Island reported that around 17,000 “storm-affected” customers remained without power at 11:30 a.m. Monday, while its website listed more than 44,000 total outages.

Such differences have been the norm since Tropical Storm Isaias lashed Long Island with wind gusts nearing 80 mph on Tuesday.

In a statement Monday, PSEG said it was “tracking new outages reported after the storm,” some of which its earlier figures of outages apparently did not include. Its release Monday said 420,000 Long Island customers were affected by the storm overall.

Newsday raised this issue with PSEG Sunday, after noting the company’s online outage map contained more than double the number of outages it was reporting in real time via releases.

At that time, PSEG chief operating officer Dan Eichhorn called the website figure “a dynamic number,” noting: “There’s other outages in it that aren’t storm related.”

In its Monday release the company said it was reporting new after-storm outages after “recognizing that some of these jobs tie back to Tuesday’s storm.”

“ … As we restore neighborhoods, we continue to identify a high level of individual problems on service lines,” PSEG said.

The company’s online outage map, at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/external/default.html, listed 46,031 total outages at 12:45 p.m.

PSEG in its Monday morning statement said that it was tracking additional outages that are “storm-related” but identified during the restoration process subsequent to the storm; it was also tracking “intentional” outages needed to make repairs and outages the company said are not “directly” related to the storm.

But it’s unclear whether the 17,000 includes all those outages, or whether the number on the map is the total figure. The utility didn’t immediately respond to requests for clarification.

The utility has also said inaccuracies in the map count were because contracted emergency workers were not able to immediately update repair figures from the field, and Eichhorn also said earlier that the online map could contain an unspecified number of duplicates.

PSEG said it now has some 6,000 workers in the field to restore service, up from the 1,600 line crews it had from the day the storm hit last Tuesday.