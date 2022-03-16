The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has "canceled" production of an "extremely toxic" wood preservative that had been the focus of ratepayer protests over PSEG’s installation of tall wooden utility poles treated with the substance.

The substance, pentachlorophenol, or penta, had been used for decades as the preservative of choice for wooden utility poles, despite findings that it was "extremely toxic" to humans and a "probable" carcinogen.

"EPA found that given the emergence of viable alternatives, the risks pentachlorophenol poses to workers’ health outweigh the benefits of its use," the agency’s ruling said. Production, distribution and sale of the preservative must end by February, 2024. Existing stocks of penta-treated poles and other products can continue only through Feb. 2027, EPA said.

PSEG, which phased out use of penta for poles 55-feet and under in 2015, said it’s aware of the agency’s ruling. Spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin said the company is working to identify a "compatible and reliable alternative" to penta for the larger poles that are still treated with it, an effort that "requires coordination" with pole suppliers "to make sure their factories are ready to transition to an alternative treatment to start continuous and reliable supply of poles for capital projects, as well as maintaining required emergency stock levels."

Ratepayers from East Hampton to Port Washington reacted with outrage when PSEG Long Island began installing the taller wooden poles in their communities in 2014 as part of a plan to fortify the grid against storm impacts.

When revelations about penta’s health hazards circulated, a lawsuit was filed and a local ordinance requiring such poles be labeled was passed in North Hempstead. By mid-June of that year, Newsday reported, PSEG said it would begin phasing out penta’s use for smaller poles, but would continue its use in larger poles.

For at least one vocal critic of penta, 2027 is not soon enough for its eradication. Chuck Idol of Port Washington resident offered tempered optimism about the EPA’s decision.

"I’d like to take a victory lap," he said, "but if it’s that bad, why [wait] five years?"

Idol said he’s been encouraging PSEG to use steel or fiber-reinforced polymer poles in place of the penta-treated wooden poles, which are slathered with the oil-based preservative that can leach into the ground. He’s also called for burying electric lines, where appropriate, instead of installing new poles.

For poles above 60 feet tall, PSEG uses a mix of units treated with penta or another preservative called CCA, for chromated copper arsenate. Chauvin said factors including cost, durability, environmental and health impacts, appearance and logistics ultimately determine which are used where.

PSEG sets around 4,000 new poles each year, the bulk of which are smaller distribution poles that are not treated with penta.