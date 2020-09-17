PSEG Long Island officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for phone scams, reminding customers that the utility has stopped power shutoffs due to missing payments during the pandemic.

Officials said scams often target PSEG customers — although they have been declining slightly in recent years — and residents should report suspicious phone calls.

PSEG security experts have received about 1,600 phone calls during the COVID-19 pandemic from March through August, about a 5% decline in the past seven years. Officials haven't seen a large spike during the pandemic or during storm repairs following Hurricane Isaias.

"We’re trying to get the word out as much as possible. The best way to combat scams is through education," said Robert Vessichelli, a senior security investigator for PSEG Long Island. "We didn’t see a jump in calls during the storm. We usually see a jump during the holidays. The scammers bank on people being a little crazy and busy and not really paying attention to their bank account. They’re more vulnerable at those times."

The majority of scam calls usually demand immediate payment, often using prepaid debit cards, threatening to shut off power within hours for past due bills, Vessichelli said. PSEG also does not accept prepaid debit cards and would not shut off power within hours, Vessichelli said. PSEG also does not except bitcoin.

PSEG is following state guidelines for no power shutoffs for nonpayment, officials said, so any calls with threats of a shutoff due to nonpayment during this time would be a scam.

Legislation signed by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo banning the shutoff of utility service for nonpayment is in effect until April 2021.

Once a victim hands over money, there’s little that can be done to get that money back. PSEG works with a national organization of utility companies to shut down scam phone numbers, but new numbers pop up.

The scammers, who may be calling from other countries, can mask their numbers using a fake PSEG caller ID number. Scammers will often ask customers to go purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card and call back a number to return payment.

Customers should monitor their payment history with PSEG and hang up immediately if they suspect a scam, Vessichelli said.

Other scams include requesting a deposit to replace an electric meter, which PSEG does not charge for, or phishing calls requesting bank information to offer a rebate for an overcharge or a power outage rebate.

"If you suspect it’s a scam, assume that it is," Vessichelli said. "If it sounds like a scam, it probably is a scam."