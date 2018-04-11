TODAY'S PAPER
PSEG replaces osprey pair’s nesting platform in Riverside

The power authority gave the birds a new pole topped with a state-of-the-art fiberglass platform, avoiding a planned weekend protest by residents upset over the removal of the old nest.

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
PSEG has installed a new nesting platform for a pair of ospreys left homeless after the power authority took down their Riverside nest earlier this week.

The power authority removed the nest on Monday after receiving reports of arcing wires, which can be a fire hazard. The nest was occupied by the birds but likely inactive, meaning there were no eggs inside, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“We replaced the pole with a taller pole that has a state-of-the-art fiberglass platform on top so the birds can safely build their nest in close proximity to the original nesting area and away from the power lines,” said PSEG spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler.

Members of the Flanders and Riverside communities had said they planned to march in protest Saturday if the pole was not in place by then.

