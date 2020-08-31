Widespread outages from Tropical Storm Isaias raised red flags across PSEG Long Island’s operations, but none more perplexing than the one experienced by ratepayers with smart meters who checked their online accounts to find sometimes sizable daily usage — even though their power was out.

PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin, in a recent response to Newsday, said the problem results from a quirk in the smart-meter system in which online usage reported to each customers' online MyAccount page resorts to an “estimate” when power is out and there’s no real usage to report.

“During periods of an outage when the smart meter cannot transmit its data to the utility, then our system estimates the usage it expected and displays that in MyAccount as placeholder until actual received,” she said. Once power is restored, “The actual meter data overwrites estimated data, and MyAccount projects actual energy usage,” she added.

Chauvin said it might take 24 hours to update the data after a restoration, and she emphasized that data on MyAccount “is not used for billing purposes.”

But that explanation is not holding up for Heather Morrison of Smithtown, who watched with fascination, then outrage each day while her power was out and online usage appeared to be piling up at all hours of the day — once even at 2 a.m.

“Literally, every hour it was changing as if we were using power,” she said Monday.

When a week had passed after a restoration and her MyAccount usage had not been updated to reflect zero usage from the outage, Morrison called PSEG, and a manager manually adjusted it. But friends who she’s been in contact with since said their usage data remains incorrect since the storm, at least on the web page, she said.

That was enough for Morrison.

“We’re trying to get the smart meter removed from the house,” she said, though she’ll eventually have to pay a monthly meter reading charge of up to $15. PSEG’s website says customers who opt out after an install also must pay a $65 replacement fee to get an older, noncommunicating meter.

Another PSEG customer remains just as perplexed by his smart meter.

"I have no idea what the hell is going on with that meter," said LIPA trustee Matthew Cordaro, who said he lost power for six days after Isaias, which hit Aug. 4. He said issues with smart meters should be looked into.

"It’s brand new technology," Cordaro added. "They [PSEG] are learning it, they're developing it. There’s so many things that could be going wrong that they’re not certain of, and it’s a problem."

About 600,000 PSEG customers, around half the 1.1 million on Long Island and the Rockaways, have smart meters, and the rest will be installed over the next two to four years. PSEG "should perfect it, test it, do studies," said Cordaro, speaking as a customer. More than 420,000 lost power from Isaias.

Morrison said she has felt from the day the smart meter was installed that her bills rose $30 to $40 a month, and that it will be worth the charge.

One of the early promises from PSEG promoting the $250 million smart-meter plan was the fact that it would eliminate estimates that plagued the old system, leading nearly all customer bills to be estimated every other month, until a meter reader could get out to report an actual reading.

There also have been instances of customers' smart meters being billed for the meter at another customers’ home, said Paul Alverez, president of the Wired Group, a utility planning consulting company.

“Imagine that during smart-meter installation, a mix-up occurs,” said Alvarez, in that a smart meter installed at premise A is “mistakenly identified with premise B.” It would not only show premise A had power when it didn’t, but lead premise A to be billed for usage at premise B.

Chauvin said that's unlikely: “We have processes in place to validate our meter installation processes and to ensure we minimize any potential cases of human error.”

For customers who want to double-check their smart meter is the correct one, and prefer to call in their electric meter reading each month so that the usage is billed at the end of the billing period, the company allows call-in meter reads at 1-800-490-0025. Customers can call the same number to opt out of the smart meter.