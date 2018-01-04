TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Overcast 25° Good Evening
Long Island

Storm takes out power to more than 16,000 on LI

Contractors for PSEG Long Island work on a

Contractors for PSEG Long Island work on a power line along Newtown Lane in East Hampton during the snowstorm, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant

By Mark Harrington mark.harrington@newsday.com @MHarringtonNews
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A day of unrelenting winds mixed with heavy snow left more than 16,000 customers without power Thursday as a powerful storm with blizzard conditions ripped across the island.

PSEG Long Island said that as of around 4:30 p.m. Thursday — as the storm was starting to ease over the region — 16,574 customers had experienced an outage througout the day, and the number was certain to go higher.

“With the winds whipping the way they are we anticipate seeing more outages” into Thursday night and Friday, said PSEG spokesman Jeffrey Weir. “We’ll continue to respond” to restore those outages, he added.

Weir said outages were the result of “wires down due to wind and trees,” which can brush up against or topple and tear down power lines.

Winds were so strong Thursday that the utility had to exercise extra caution in getting crews up in bucket trucks, he said. Slick, snow-laden roads also slowed some response times. But Weir said the number of outages and the restoration times were on par “for a storm of this magnitude.”

The utility had restored power to 12,700 customers by just before 5 p.m., he said. Of the approximately 3,900 still without power by that time, more than 2,600 were in Suffolk, 1,200 were in Nassau and 78 in the Rockaways, PSEG reported.

As of 5:45, the number of customers without power had dropped to about 3,200.

In addition to its hundreds of in-house workers, PSEG had 240 power-line workers on hand who were on the island to help fortify the system under a federal-government-funded program. There were also 60 local contractors to work on lines, 58 local tree-trim contractors and 70 off-Island tree trimmers called in.

Work was expected to continue through the overnight and into Friday, Weir said. “We’ll work through the night” and beyond “if customers are without power” until all are restored, he said.

Mark Harrington, an 18-year Newsday veteran, covers energy, wineries, Indian affairs and fisheries.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

A man helps push a car stuck on Officials: Stay in car if stuck on snowy road
Morning and afternoon trains could begin running between LIRR plans to add Speonk-to-Montauk trains
Stony Brook Post Office in Stony Brook. as Snowstorm stops mail service on LI, for a day
A fire destroyed this home on Oak Island Fire official: 2 Oak Island homes burned during storm
A view of the mostly clear and quiet Cuomo: Avoid LIE, ‘dangerous’ roads for commute
Legis. Richard Nicolello would succeed Norma Gonsalves as Nicolello to head Nassau Legislature
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE