A day of unrelenting winds mixed with heavy snow left more than 16,000 customers without power Thursday as a powerful storm with blizzard conditions ripped across the island.

PSEG Long Island said that as of around 4:30 p.m. Thursday — as the storm was starting to ease over the region — 16,574 customers had experienced an outage througout the day, and the number was certain to go higher.

“With the winds whipping the way they are we anticipate seeing more outages” into Thursday night and Friday, said PSEG spokesman Jeffrey Weir. “We’ll continue to respond” to restore those outages, he added.

Weir said outages were the result of “wires down due to wind and trees,” which can brush up against or topple and tear down power lines.

Winds were so strong Thursday that the utility had to exercise extra caution in getting crews up in bucket trucks, he said. Slick, snow-laden roads also slowed some response times. But Weir said the number of outages and the restoration times were on par “for a storm of this magnitude.”

The utility had restored power to 12,700 customers by just before 5 p.m., he said. Of the approximately 3,900 still without power by that time, more than 2,600 were in Suffolk, 1,200 were in Nassau and 78 in the Rockaways, PSEG reported.

As of 5:45, the number of customers without power had dropped to about 3,200.

In addition to its hundreds of in-house workers, PSEG had 240 power-line workers on hand who were on the island to help fortify the system under a federal-government-funded program. There were also 60 local contractors to work on lines, 58 local tree-trim contractors and 70 off-Island tree trimmers called in.

Work was expected to continue through the overnight and into Friday, Weir said. “We’ll work through the night” and beyond “if customers are without power” until all are restored, he said.