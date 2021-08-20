PSEG warns outages from weekend storm could last 7-10 days

PSEG Long Island is warning that outages from the weekend storm could last seven to 10 days, according to an alert from the utility Friday afternoon.

PSEG said that in addition to its own several hundred employees, it has 1,200 contractors and off-island crews who have been called in to help. PSEG has requested a total of 2,000 off-island workers to help restore power.

"Given the potential intensity of the storm, some outages may last up to seven to 10 days," PSEG said. "The eastern end of Long Island is expected to experience the most severe weather and impact."

Michael Sullivan, senior director of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island, said, "As the storm makes its way up the coast, employees are preparing for the possibility of high winds that can cause flying debris, and bring down trees and power lines. We encourage our customers to do the same at their homes and businesses."

PSEG and LIPA for months have been tangling over PSEG’s failed response to Tropical Storm Isaias a year ago. That fast-moving storm took out power for 535,000 customers, some for more than a week.

LIPA had sued PSEG for breach of contract relating to the response and problems it has found in the aftermath. But the two parties in June reached a tentative agreement on an improved contract that LIPA said will address many of the problems. Contract negotiations continue.