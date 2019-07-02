Thousands on LI still lack power after storm

PSEG Long Island has restored service to about 90 percent of customers affected by a deceptively powerful storm that struck western Suffolk County on Sunday, though thousands remained without power Tuesday.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, PSEG Long Island reported that 6,189 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without power.

The utility company, which has more than 1,000 tree and line restoration personnel working on site, said it expected to bring power back to most of the remaining customers by midnight Tuesday.

“We understand the inconvenience and severity of what it is to be out of power,” said Daniel Eichhorn, PSEG Long Island's president, at a Monday news conference in Commack. “The more resources we have the sooner we can get to the last customer. … We won’t sleep until we’re all back.”

Eichhorn said most of the remaining work would be completed Tuesday, though some customers who live on dead-end streets or affect only a single residence could be delayed until Wednesday.

Power for more than 80,000 customers was lost Sunday afternoon when the storm — actually three systems that gathered strength at roughly the same time — quickly turned sunny skies dark in central Suffolk, toppling trees, dropping quarter-size hail in spots and causing one death.

Crews from PSEG Long Island surveyed the damage after the storm and found a significant number of fallen trees, branches, poles and wires.

"Changes that occur during this process can result in customers receiving multiple estimated restoration times," the company said in a news release. "We realize this is frustrating and appreciate your understanding of the magnitude of the damage the storm created."

One storm hit the Huntington area east into Commack; another sliced through Bay Shore east to Oakdale, and a third barreled through the North and South forks, said Tim Morrin, observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Upton.

The storms were nearly as shocking to those in their paths as they were damaging.

Thunderclaps and powerful gusts ranging from 40 mph to more than 60 mph toppled deep-rooted trees onto houses and vehicles and knocked out streetlights. Boaters enjoying calm, glassy water conditions moments before under midafternoon sun, found themselves desperately trying to secure their crafts from a quick torrent of powerful waves.

E Eichhorn said the sheer volume of the damage from downed trees and powerful gusts led the utility to summon additional 429 crews from upstate and New Jersey. Con Ed workers are also assisting in efforts to turn the power on again, Eichhorn said. PSEG Long Island officials said they had hired local tree trimming crews, switched their 2,000 employees to storm mode and requested another 200 workers through Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s office.

Suffolk police said a female paddleboarder drowned in rough water during one of the storms off Timber Point. The identity of the woman had not been released, police said Tuesday.