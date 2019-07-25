An explosion of joyous texts, phone calls and emails ricocheted between Long Islanders and loved ones in Puerto Rico after the U.S. territory's embattled governor announced late Wednesday he would resign.

Margarita Espada of Central Islip received a call from her son and daughter who were bursting with happiness and who had flown to Puerto Rico on Sunday to participate in the daily street protests calling for the ouster of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

"They were celebrating, screaming and happy," said Espada, 53, who helped organize relief efforts for her native country following Hurricane Maria in 2017. "People were celebrating in the street."

Rosselló said he would leave office Aug. 2 after days of protests and looming impeachment proceedings touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between the governor and his top advisers. More than just a rejection of his administration, the public uprising signaled a rejection of decades of government mismanagement and decline in Puerto Rico.

"This is a revolution, a peaceful revolution," said Espada, director of Teatro Yerbabruja in Puerto Rico and on Long Island, an organization dedicated to using the arts as a tool for social change.

But even as local supporters celebrated, they looked ahead with hopes, and fears, for a new day for the beleaguered island. Puerto Rico has suffered from years of recession, corruption and the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

"Now that we have shown the world we can come together, we need to stick together," said Ana Maria Caraballo, 36, of Middle Island, who also helped in posthurricane relief efforts. "OK, what do we do now?"

Trust in the government was lost, she said. Moreover, the problem is bigger than one man, and the troubles that were going on are still occurring.

Caraballo said she was wary of the appointed successor, the secretary of justice, Wanda Vázquez, who was next in line under the commonwealth’s Constitution. Vázquez has been criticized for her reluctance to confront problems while in office.

"She was not elected by the people," Caraballo said. "I'll give her the opportunity."

Many Long Islanders have family and loved ones in Puerto Rico who were greatly affected by the deteriorating conditions there.

Espada's family has reached deep into their savings to survive. Her mother, who has digestive problems, regularly waits hours to see a doctor.

"She would get on line at 4 a.m. to sign up to see a doctor at 10 a.m.," she said.

A friend of Caraballo's has posted a photo on social media showing her empty refrigerator. "She has a baby to care for," she said.

In their optimism, Long Islanders see a cascade of actions to investigate corruption there, fully restore electricity and water, reopen schools and, in general, repair the country to where it becomes a vacation paradise and a place favorable to investors.

Jose Gonzalez, 38, of Bay Shore, said the resignation is the best news Puerto Rico has seen since the big storm. He has two cousins who lost their teaching jobs there when many schools shut down.

"They're thinking twice about spending every penny," he said.

Schools must reopen, he said, because they represent "a better future for the kids."

