Cops on Long Island monitor threat of violence against Muslims

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Law enforcement agencies on Long Island said they were aware of calls for violence against Muslims on Tuesday, but emphasized that most of the threats have been reported in Europe.

“Although this threat appears to be less prevalent in the United States, the Police Department Intelligence Division is working closely with federal, state and local partners to monitor the situation,” Nassau County officials said in a statement.

Suffolk County officials said the threat seems to have originated in England, and police are “closely monitoring this situation in conjunction with our law enforcement partners.”

Officials in both counties urged people who see or hear any suspicious activity to call 911 immediately.

Leaflets surfacing overseas have urged violence on Tuesday, calling it “Punish a Muslim Day.”

