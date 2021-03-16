An 87-year-old Quogue Village man suffered multiple injuries Tuesday after falling 12 feet down a well on his property, authorities said.

The unidentified victim fell into the well about 5:50 p.m., prompting a rescue by first responders, Quogue Village Police said in a statement.

"The male subject had suffered head and leg injuries during the fall and was unable to extricate himself from the well," police said in the statement. A Quogue Village police officer and a paramedic from Westhampton War Memorial Ambulance then "lowered themselves into the well and began to render aid to the injured party," police said. Firefighters then helped pull the injured man from the four-foot wide well, according to police.

"Upon arrival of the Quogue Volunteer Fire Dept, a rig and hoist were used to execute a confined space rescue, and the injured male subject was extricated from the well" about 6:20 p.m., police said in the statement.

The injured man was treated on scene and taken to the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, police said.

Officials did not provide additional information Tuesday night on the extent of the man's injuries or his condition.

In addition to the village’s police and fire departments, officials said Southampton Town police officers assisted in the rescue.