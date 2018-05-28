Twenty-seven rabbits were captured Sunday in Ronkonkoma after they were dumped near the train station, the Suffolk County SPCA said, and the organization is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible.

The SPCA said it is investigating and offered a $3,500 reward for information. All calls to the SPCA at 631-382-7722 will be kept confidential.

Abandoning domestic rabbits is a “blatant act of animal cruelty” because they do not have the skills to survive in the wild, the SPCA said in its news release. A photo with the release shows rescued rabbits of various colors in a cage.

They were caught by the SPCA, Guardians of Rescue, Strong Island and Long Island Orchestrating for Nature, the news release said.