TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Afternoon
68° Good Afternoon
Long Island

SPCA posts reward for info on rabbits abandoned at LI train station

The SPCA said it is investigating and offered a $3,500 reward for information after 27 domestic rabbits were found c dumped at the LIRR station in Ronkonkoma.

Some of the 27 domestic rabbits captured Sunday

Some of the 27 domestic rabbits captured Sunday after they were abandoned at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station. Photo Credit: Suffolk County SPCA

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Twenty-seven rabbits were captured Sunday in Ronkonkoma after they were dumped near the train station, the Suffolk County SPCA said, and the organization is seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible.

The SPCA said it is investigating and offered a $3,500 reward for information. All calls to the SPCA at 631-382-7722 will be kept confidential.

Abandoning domestic rabbits is a “blatant act of animal cruelty” because they do not have the skills to survive in the wild, the SPCA said in its news release. A photo with the release shows rescued rabbits of various colors in a cage.

They were caught by the SPCA, Guardians of Rescue, Strong Island and Long Island Orchestrating for Nature, the news release said.

Latest Long Island News

Michael Malkmes, left, and Ed Kiernan, both of Across LI, fallen troops honored on ‘a sacred day'
Police investigate the scene of a crash on Cops: Twins injured when mom drives into tree
Arts lovers celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Theater celebrated as village’s past, future
Riverhead Town police are investigating the theft of 18-ton excavator missing. Problem: 'They all look alike'
The body of a dead humpback whale washed Necropsy to be done on whale found on Fire Island
Billy Joel performing at Madison Square Garden in ‘Piano Man’ singalong in LIRR car goes viral