Only a third of NYers say race relations were positive, according to Siena College Poll

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
New Yorkers largely agree: minorities, whether defined by ethnicity, race or religion, are discriminated against, and when also asked about gender or sexual orientation, more than one-third of those surveyed in a Siena College poll issued Monday on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday said they had been treated unjustly in the last year.

That broad consensus that discrimination is a common problem unites people from different backgrounds and perspectives: "At least 60 percent of whites, blacks, Latinos, upstaters and downstaters, liberals, moderates and conservatives all view race relations negatively," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg in a statement.

In the dozen years since 2008, New Yorkers were more negative about race relations in their state in just one year, 2015.

A total of 73% of the 814 registered voters the Loudonville-based school polled said racial and ethnic minorities in New York state experience discrimination. That is up five percentage points from last year, Siena said. 

Responding to a recent flurry of anti-Semitic assaults, the pollsters added religion to their questions this year, and 78% said religious minorities are discriminated against. 

Only one-third of the New Yorkers surveyed said race relations were positive: in contrast, 51% said so a decade ago.

The Jan. 11 to 16 poll, which has a margin of error of 4.1%, also found employers have yet to stamp out sexual harassment.

“Three-quarters of women and 69 percent of men agree that sexual harassment in the workplace in New York is a significant problem, compared to only 22 percent of men and 21 percent of women who say it’s not a significant problem,” Greenberg said.

