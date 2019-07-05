A Sound Beach man has been arrested on charges including felony rape of an underage girl he met through social media, according to the Suffolk County police.

Thomas Hinrichs, 33, was arrested at his home about 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, where he was also charged with committing a criminal sex act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Suffolk District Court Judge Gaetan Lozito held Hinrichs on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash and issued a temporary order of protection, ordering him to stay away from the victim.

Efforts to reach Hinrichs' defense attorney Friday were not successful.

Hinrichs is due back in court Wednesday.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Robert Brodsky