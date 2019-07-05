TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
Long Island

LI man charged in rape of minor girl, police say

Thomas Hinrichs of Sound Beach.

Thomas Hinrichs of Sound Beach. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A Sound Beach man has been arrested on charges including felony rape of an underage girl he met through social media, according to the Suffolk County police.

Thomas Hinrichs, 33, was arrested at his home about 4 p.m. Thursday, police said.

He was arraigned in First District Court in Central Islip on Friday, where he was also charged with committing a criminal sex act, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Suffolk District Court Judge Gaetan Lozito held Hinrichs on $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash and issued a temporary order of protection, ordering him to stay away from the victim.

Efforts to reach Hinrichs' defense attorney Friday were not successful.

Hinrichs is due back in court Wednesday.

Anyone who may be a victim is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Robert Brodsky

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Cannabis plant NY prepares for expunging some marijuana arrests
William Mohan, 53, of Lindenhurst. Cops: Customers nab shoplifter who hit worker
Dowling College was established in 1968 and had Suit filed against Dowling trustees, ex-officials
A sign on Friday greets moviegoers at the LI movie theater closed after health inspectors find mice
Plebe candidates for the U.S. Merchant Marine class New merchant marine class begins voyage
Newsday reporter Bill Van Haintze outside Nassau County Former Newsday crime reporter dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search