Merrick man seriously injured after falling off conveyor belt, police say

A Merrick man was seriously injured Friday after falling off a conveyor belt in Melville, Suffolk police said.

Timothy Baumann, 26, hurt his arm in the industrial accident at 8:04 a.m. at Rason Asphalt on Spagnoli Road, police said.

Nassau County police airlifted Baumann by helicopter to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow for treatment of serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA is investigating the incident, police said.