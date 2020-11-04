Now that Election Day has passed, some are celebrating while others are unhappy — and perhaps fearful of the future. This week’s clergy discuss how faith can help process a loss, unify a divided nation and provide a standard for holding newly elected leaders accountable.

The Rev. Dwight Lee Wolter

Pastor, Congregational Church of Patchogue

I observed four things at a young age. One is that half of the people on the field, and in the stands, are disappointed with the outcome of any ballgame. No. 2: People love to choose sides. No. 3, people want to be on the winning side. And lastly: That is not always possible.

Much to my chagrin, strong emotions, integrity, religious belief, hard work, prayer, fairness and blame did not change this. As a mature, ambitious and feisty adult, I still struggle with perceived defeat. Thankfully, God has blessed all of us, I believe, with the gift of not always getting our way. Through losing comes humility, and the opportunity for compromise, without which spiritual growth is not possible.

Reinhold Niebuhr, theologian and professor at my alma mater, Union Theological Seminary in Manhattan, expressed my sentiment best. He is the author of the "Serenity Prayer," which begins, "God, Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference."

Rabbi Anchelle Perl

Director, Chabad of Mineola

In the aftermath of this election, let us approach people with humility to make room for those who conclude differently. For I care less about whom you voted for than how you treat people who voted differently than you. The candidate that wins any election not only reflects the will of the people, but, much more importantly, the will of our Creator.

God is saying, "It’s My world. Don’t be anxious about politics and elections. Do what you have to do and let Me do the rest. All the scientists and experts in the world could not curtail a tiny virus, do you think they will take My world from Me? Do you think any individual will derail the course of history?"

We all belong to a higher party, which rises above the politics of both sides. We all share a mindset that we all have a divine mission to bring goodness and kindness into this fragmented world. Let us pray for unity and civility in our community and in our country. And for the ability to see God’s hand in this and every other part of our lives.

The Rev. Earl Y. Thorpe Jr.

Pastor, Church-in-the-Garden, Garden City

It is a possibility that an aggrieved party may contest the outcome of this election, and many will feel varying degrees of disappointment with the results. Regardless of the outcome, our faith still needs to be implemented in our daily lives.

Our faith informs us that elections do not produce elected saviors of society and the human condition. As Christ followers, we lift Jesus Christ as the model of how we ought to live. Elections demand "we the people" hold our officials to the highest ideals and ethics of the office and ensure they are working on behalf of all the people, not merely their base. Thus, if election results are contrary to the outcome we expected, the message of Christ, and human decency, compels us to speak truth to power continually. To faithfully challenge and critique our leaders to ensure they address the pressing issues and realities of the day is a sign of Christ in our lives.

My spiritual counsel would be to hold fast to one’s faith, knowing that our faith can speak to the disappointment that the world gives and provide us the impetus to help make this society better and our leaders accountable.