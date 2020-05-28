With many in-person religious services and classes still on "pause" to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, Long Island houses of worship have continued to serve children in their faith communities. This week’s clergy discuss how they are keeping younger congregants connected with online assemblies, age-appropriate counseling and kid-friendly Zoom sessions.

The Rev. Kevin O’Hara

Pastor, Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Patchogue

Jesus said, “Let the little ones come to me.” (Matthew 19:14) It is with that seriousness that our youth and children’s ministry leaders said that something needed to be done to keep the youngest members of the congregation engaged and invested during this time.

We are offering several ways to stay connected. First, every morning with our online worship, we offer a Busy Hands moment that features an activity children of all ages can do. Mondays and Wednesdays at noon we have a Bible story time for younger children, and Tuesday afternoons we connect with our youth with online games. Lastly, knowing very well that schedules need to be flexible given the many demands still in families’ lives, we have recently partnered with other churches such as the Lutheran Parish in the Hamptons, which offers “Sunday” School on Thursday afternoons.

I close with a story. After every class, I ask the students what they pray for on this day, to form the petitions of the prayer. Since the beginning of our online ministry, there is at least one young person every day who prays for all medics and those facing this pandemic. For this alone, this ministry has fulfilled a need.

Associate Rabbi Daniel Schweber

Temple Israel of Great Neck

Like many houses of worship, Temple Israel of Great Neck never closed down. Instead we moved our activities to the virtual realm of the internet. Led by Rabbi Amy Roth, director of congregational schools, our dedicated teaching staff holds regular sessions on the Zoom platform. The lessons feature a continuation of our curriculum.

We have also been attending to the spiritual and mental health of the students including helping them to foster a sense of gratitude. Several of our classes made thank-you cards for health care workers. We continue to hold virtual school assemblies to foster community, and we have our Shabbat Junior Congregation services online every Saturday. Our teen community attends weekly virtual group gatherings and participates in social engagement activities. The group leader, Avi Siegel, says that helping parents navigate the family struggles brought on by this pandemic has been crucial.

Temple Israel is the place where you know that you never have to feel alone. While we pray for and wait for when we can safely gather in our synagogue, we are confident that our students will use the knowledge they learn today to make the world a better place in the future.

Isma H. Chaudhry

Board of trustees chair, Islamic Center of Long Island, Westbury

The Long Island Muslim community spent most of the COVID-19 pause observing Ramadan, a time of fasting from dawn to dusk, and, in ordinary times, gathering in mosques for prayers and spiritual reflection. In response, the Islamic Center has put together engaging and age-appropriate virtual programs for children in grades kindergarten through 12. We continued with our virtual weekend school, and we have stayed connected with parents to provide needed support from professional counselors.

Teens have been attending Zoom group sessions where they express their concerns and fears and are provided age-appropriate sessions in understanding COVID-19. Our executive director, Mufti Mohammad Farhan, worked closely with the teachers and parents to address any signs of anxiety and depression. He and our Imam have provided bereavement support sessions for families who lost their loved ones.

High schoolers have made masks and were joined by middle-schoolers in packing meals and maintaining a food pantry for first responders and the needy. To mark the end of Ramadan last weekend and in celebration of the holiday Eid al Fitr, the Islamic Center set up a drive-through to distribute gifts to families.