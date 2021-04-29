In an increasingly pluralistic society, children are likely to have questions about the diverse beliefs and customs they encounter in Long Island’s evolving religious landscape. This week’s clergy suggest age-appropriate ways to sensitize youngsters to other faith traditions.

Rabbi Matthew Abelson

Jericho Jewish Center

Teaching Jewish children how to respect other religious beliefs is aided by two factors: The Jewish people generally do not proselytize, and we are not a numerous people. What this means is that most people who are in the world are not Jews, and we do not seek to make them Jews. These facts create an opening for instruction that enshrines respect in our children for other religious beliefs.

Children feel their own uniqueness acutely. That fundamental experience can serve as a basis for teaching them to respect other religious beliefs. The uniqueness of each of us maps out onto the uniqueness of each faith tradition. We can use the fact that our children insist on being treated according to their own uniqueness as a basis for teaching them that every set of religious beliefs contains unique qualities.

In short, the more we resist homogenizing our children, the better chance we have in instructing them about the many paths to connecting with the Creator of the universe. Respecting the religious beliefs of others is congruent with appreciating the uniqueness of ourselves and others.

The Rev. Natalie Fenimore

Minister of Lifespan Religious Education, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock, Manhasset

As a liberal, pluralist faith, Unitarian Universalism teaches children that there is wisdom and truth available in other faith traditions and that other religions are to be respected. We teach children the history and traditions of many faiths. Children are taken on visits to other houses of worship, and we host visitors at our congregation.

Learning about respect for other faiths is both academic and personal. Children will learn from the opportunities they are given to question, experience and interact. Is your social circle inclusive of those from a variety of faiths and cultures? When children ask about different houses of worship or religious holiday displays they see around them, can you provide age-appropriate and nonjudgmental information? Have you, when appropriate, welcomed those of different faiths to your religious celebrations, at your home or house of worship? Can your house of worship have community events that create a bridge to those of other faiths? Do your schools have opportunities to share information about different religious traditions without proselytizing?

Our children are taught to respect other religious beliefs largely by watching the adults they love and admire act as role models.

Sister Annelle Fitzpatrick

Sisters of St. Joseph, Brentwood

Parents who want to teach their children religious values and make their kids more culturally sensitive would do well to read some of the stories and powerful parables contained in the great world religions and then engage in open dialogue with their kids about the underlying meaning that these parables are trying to convey. Examples include Christian stories about finding the Pearl of Great Price (Matthew 13:45-46), the Buddhist Jataka tales of kings and beggars, the Sikh Khalsa stories for children, Jewish folk tales and Islamic children’s stories.

In an age of unprecedented polarization in American society, when our kids are perplexed at confusing messages from the adult world, it might be wise for parents and guardians to come together, disconnect from electronic devices and together ponder stories in which acts of forgiveness and charity can bring about miracles and soften hearts of stone.

Having been a teacher for over 50 years, I can assure you that the sacred stories contained in religious literature not only have the potential to entertain, stimulate and challenge the next generation, they have the power to transmit to tomorrow’s adults a deeper realization that beyond doctrinal differences, all people of faith share similar religious values.