Prayer is said to move mountains (metaphorically) and work real miracles. But it also affects the body in physiologically measurable ways, such as releasing feel-good chemicals in the brain, according to recent scientific research. This week’s clergy discuss prayers and mantras that start and end their days on a positive note — and that help them navigate a crisis.

Cantor Irene Failenbogen

The New Synagogue of Long Island, Brookville

My go-to prayer when I am in trouble is "Modeh Ani," a beautiful morning prayer in Hebrew. In English it translates to, "I offer thanks to you, Ever-living Sovereign, that you have restored my soul to me in mercy: Abundant is your faithfulness."

Not only is it the first prayer that comes to my mind every morning when I open my eyes, but it is a comforting impulse that enters my heart whenever I face trouble. This focus on gratitude is very important in facing a crisis with hope and excitement.

As a Jewish cantor and yoga instructor, I have added a melody and movement to the words that enable me to express the full range of this prayer. Singing facilitates breathing and helps me calm down in times of urgent pleading. Addressing God in the second person (you) builds an intimate relationship with this ultimate guide for my life. My go-to prayer delivers a message that "whatever happens I am not alone."

Narinder Kapoor

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. Education on Long Island is changing. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Member, board of directors, Multi-Faith Forum of Long Island, Melville

Prayer, especially in its most popular form as the chanting of mantras, is an integral part of my Hindu faith. Yoga and meditation are also considered a form of devotional service toward the Lord.

During times of crisis, or in dealing with any difficult situation, we recite a special prayer from Verse 36, Chapter XI, of the Srimad Bhagavad-Gita, the profound treatise of Hinduism. The verse translates into English as, "O Almighty Lord Krishna, it is only right that the world delights in glorifying Thee. All the diseases, misfortunes and horrifying events are fleeing in terror in all directions while reciting your divine name." This prayer profoundly affects a devotee’s mind and body.

During the COVID-19 crisis, I have also been chanting a prayer from Rigveda, the oldest treatise of Hinduism dating from approximately 10,000 BC. In English it would translate to: "O Lord, everyone should be happy and contented, everyone should be devoid of diseases, everyone should be a witness of pleasant times, and no one should be a partner in any type of trouble."

The Rev. JoAnn Barrett

Senior officiant, Gathering of Light Interspiritual Fellowship, Melville

As a minister from an interspiritual fellowship, I am not bound by any particular tradition. I believe that all the world's religions provide beautiful prayers that are available to all people. For instance, "The Serenity Prayer," which comes from a Christian tradition, helps me to put a situation into perspective.

Most of my prayer life is a conversation with the divine that is as everyday as discussions with my husband or children. However, I am a student and teacher of "A Course in Miracles," a self-study spiritual psychotherapy system that teaches the way to universal love and peace. So my go-to prayer in times of trouble comes from the course textbook, "A Course in Miracles," originally published by Foundation for Inner Peace (1976), but available from other publishers.

The prayer goes, in part, as follows: "I am content to be wherever He wishes, knowing He goes there with me. And I will be healed as I let Him teach me to heal. Amen." This prayer always brings me back to what I can do, and reminds me of who goes with me.