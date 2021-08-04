TODAY'S PAPER
LI Catholics must return to in-person Sunday Mass, diocese says

The Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre

The Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre on Oct. 1, 2020. Credit: Newsday/Steve Pfost

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Catholics on Long Island will be returning to some pre-pandemic normalcy, if the delta variant doesn’t interfere.

A "dispensation" — or official permission — to not attend Mass on Sundays and holy days of obligation because of the danger of getting infected with COVID-19 is expiring after it was declared last year amid the height of the pandemic, the Diocese of Rockville Centre said.

The general dispensation ends on the eve of the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Aug. 14, meaning the faithful should return to Mass starting on Aug. 15, said Sean Dolan, a spokesman for the diocese.

However, with the delta variant sending case numbers rising sharply, the church will monitor developments and adjust if needed, Dolan said.

Some of the diocese's 1.4 million Catholics have already returned to Mass as the virus came more under control, while others did not or watched livestreams of Masses.

Dolan noted that the obligation to attend Mass does not apply to those who are ill, those who are confined to their home, a hospital, or nursing facility, or those with serious underlying health conditions.

Catholics should consult their pastor with any questions about the obligation to attend Mass, he said.

The diocese quoted Pope Francis to underscore the importance of the Mass.

"Without Christ we are condemned to be dominated by everyday weariness, with its worries, and by fear of the future," the pope has said. "The Sunday encounter with the Lord gives us the strength to experience the present with confidence and courage, and to go forth with hope."

The diocese took a hit financially when it declared the dispensation and many people stopped attending Mass in-person, sending Sunday collections — a major source of revenue — dropping sharply.

The number of confirmed daily cases of COVID-19 has been rising rapidly on Long Island as the delta variant spreads. In the latest test results, released Tuesday, the total surpassed 600. As recently as June it was well below 100.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Northwell Health care system has more than doubled in about three weeks, hospital officials said Wednesday.

The number of patients was 163 on Wednesday, compared to 67 on July 14, the New Hyde Park-based system said.

While the number is increasing, it is still far below the highs of the pandemic, when it hit about 3,500 in April 2020, the hospital system said.

In late January 2021 it was about 1,400.

Check back for more on this developing story.

