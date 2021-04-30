TODAY'S PAPER
Pope Francis names Long Island priest William E. Koenig Bishop of Wilmington

Msgr. William E. Koenig, who grew up in

Msgr. William E. Koenig, who grew up in East Meadow and served as rector of the St. Agnes Cathedral for the Diocese of Rockville Centre, was named by Pope Francis on Friday to become bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington in Delaware. He is pictured inside the cathedral in March 2015. Credit: Newsday/Audrey C. Tiernan

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Msgr. William E. Koenig, a native of Queens who grew up in East Meadow and once headed the Catholic Youth Organization on Long Island, was named by Pope Francis on Friday to become bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington in Delaware.

The appointment of Koenig, a former rector of the Cathedral of St. Agnes in Rockville Centre, was announced in Washington, D.C., by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the pope’s representative to the United States.

Bishop John Barres, head of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, called Koenig a widely respected "priest’s priest" and a "pastoral artist of parish life and a champion of Catholic education, Catholic Social Justice teaching and the Gospel of Human Life."

"Bishop-elect Koenig is a seasoned and experienced pastor who is known for his pastoral charity, his humility and his sincerity," said Barres, who himself once served in the Diocese of Wilmington. "He radiates an evangelizing spirit of joy and gentle interior peace that is the fruit of a deep prayer life and years of serving parishioners in a wide range of parishes, ministries and apostolates on Long Island."

Koenig will replace the Reverend W. Francis Malooly, who has served as bishop of Wilmington since 2008.

"I express my deep gratitude for the trust placed in me by His Holiness, Pope Francis in appointing me the tenth Bishop of Wilmington, Delaware," said Koenig said in a statement.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

