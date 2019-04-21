Huddled under umbrellas, wrapped in blankets, towels and coats, almost 200 people began their Easter Sunday at dawn on Jones Beach for a church service in the sand.

The 6 a.m. event hosted by the Long Island Council of Churches always occurs at the beach, with the waves in the background and, on clear days, a beautiful sunrise.

Sunday’s rain and overcast skies obscured the sun but the worshippers didn’t seem to notice. Soggy but happy to be there, the group sang hymns, listened to Scripture and donated to the organization’s food pantry.

The Rev. Moira Ahearne, of the Presbyterian Churches of Freeport and Merrick, read the story of the resurrection of Jesus from the book of Luke, chapter 24.

“It was an early dawn day, just like today perhaps, a couple thousand years ago that those women … Jesus loved and treated with respect and in turn, these women loved Jesus and they stayed faithful to him to the end,” she said. “On the third day, they came to the tomb at dawn.”

The small group led the crowd in singing hymns in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Korean.

A wooden cross stood in the sand as seagulls squawked and people dotted the beach behind them, enjoying the early morning waves.

“Dawn symbolizes for us not only darkness giving way to light but the old making way for the new, fresh beginnings,” Ahearne said.

Brothers Kirk, Glenn and Richie Greubel have been coming to the Easter beach service for decades, beginning when their parents brought them as children.

“Our family’s been coming down to the beach for about 40 years for this,” said Glenn Greubel, of Merrick. “My parents, this was a big deal to them, we kind of carry on their legacy.”

They recalled attending the service when it was in Eisenhower Park years ago.

Now the brothers bring their own children and spouses every year, whether in rain, wind or 26-degree temperatures.

“In the grand scheme of things, this is not so bad,” said Richie Greubel, of Bellmore.

The next stop? A nearby warm diner for Easter breakfast.