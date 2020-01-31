LI Muslim groups condemn Trump's 'Islamophobic' retweet

The Long Island Muslim Grand Council on Friday condemned President Donald Trump for retweeting an image that they said promoted Islamophobia.

On Jan. 13, Trump retweeted a photoshopped image of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) wearing traditional Muslim religious clothing while standing in front of an Iranian flag, the council said at a news conference. The photo was captioned “DEMOCRATS 2020.”

Members of the Grand Council — a coalition of Muslim leaders from Suffolk, Nassau and Queens counties — and other supporters gathered at Masjid Darul Quran in Bay Shore in a show of unity to condemn the tweet and speak out for Muslim dignity.

“We the Long Island Muslim Grand Council express our collective outrage at this Islamophobia and disrespectful retweet by President Trump,” said Dr. Hafiz Ur Rehman, one of the organizers of the event. “This incident has served to be a catalyst for the Long Island Muslim community to unite."

Trump has had a strained relationship with the Muslim community as president because of his travel ban that currently affects people from five predominantly Muslim countries and other issues.

The Twitter handle @D0wn_Under sent the original tweet that said, “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue. #NancyPelosiFakeNews,” along with the photo.

Rehman was joined by a host of elected officials, members of law enforcement and the community.

Rehman called for a voter-registration drive, and for elected officials to sign a letter denouncing Islamaphobia that would ultimately be sent to the president.