Thousands of Muslims across Long Island are getting ready to celebrate one of the most important moments of the year — the end of Ramadan and its month of fasting.

The three-day Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of Ramadan started Tuesday with morning prayer services at mosques. The faithful typically dress in traditional clothing and later hold special meals at home with family and friends.

Ramadan, which started May 5, is the holiest month of the year for Muslims. Besides fasting from dawn to dusk, they are expected to perform acts of charity and service, engage in self-reflection, and focus on their spirituality.

Ramadan is about bringing one’s “focus back from our daily extravagance and self-indulgence to a mode of humility and God-consciousness and our duty to our communities and our fellow human beings,” said Dr. Isma Chaudhry, president of the Islamic Center of Long Island in Westbury.

The holy month commemorates the time when the prophet Muhammad received the Quran, the holiest book in Islam, from the angel Gabriel in the early 7th century.

The dates of Ramadan move through the seasons because it is based on the lunar calendar. This year, that meant as many as 16 hours a day of fasting because of the length of daylight.

Fasting during Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam. The faithful must refrain from eating or drinking any liquid, even water.

Long Island is home to an estimated 80,000 Muslims and more than two dozen mosques. With 1.8 billion followers — or about one-fourth of the world’s population — Islam is the largest religion after Christianity and is the fastest-growing major religion.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This year, in an unprecedented move, at least 10 of the roughly 30 mosques on Long Island hired armed security guards for the holy month.

They made the decision after a spate of violence at Jewish, Christian and Islamic houses of worship around the world including the March 15 fatal shooting of 51 Muslims at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“Things were very calm because there was a visual deterrence to anybody who was thinking of doing anything drastic,” said Chaudhry, whose mosques attracted about 1,000 of the faithful each night for prayers and a breaking of the fast. “For our congregants it was a huge sigh of relief.”