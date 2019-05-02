Long Island’s spiritual leaders are often so busy leading worship services and performing other duties that little time is left for their own needs. This week’s clergy discuss how congregants have shown appreciation by sharing special foods, expressing their support in other meaningful ways and demonstrating spiritual growth under their guidance.

The Rev. Earl Thorpe

Pastor, Church-in-the-Garden, Garden City

I always wear bow ties, so as a surprise, all of the youth ushers bought and wore bow ties to my official installation three years ago. With their smiling faces and welcoming attitude, I shall never forget that day and their expression of support.

At other celebrations during the year, I always appreciate the way my congregation feeds one another — and me. The Church-in-the-Garden is a multiethnic and multicultural church, so the food comes from many different traditions. But my congregants always make sure to prepare foods that I like, such as strawberry shortcake, grits (it’s a Southern thing) and chicken (the spices they add are divine). They also know what I don’t eat, which sometimes means making special dishes just for me. (One member always says I need to eat more!)

More than anything, my congregants are really nice people who show kindness to me and to others. They smile and are welcoming to all who enter our church. Extending love and warmth to all who enter is by far the nicest thing that my congregation does on a regular basis.

Mahmood Kauser

Regional imam, Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, with mosques in Amityville, Queens and Brooklyn

The nicest thing to see is when congregants bring about a positive change in their lives by following the advice I am able to share. Just as a teacher can get an apple a day from a student, true happiness for a teacher is seeing the student succeed in studies.

Once I spoke about holy prophet Muhammad and how he gave everything he had to anyone who came to his house for help. One member told me that he had only a single can of food left, and someone unexpectedly came to the door for help. He remembered this teaching and gave the can away immediately. Within an hour one of his relatives came and gave him a whole box of canned food. He was thrilled, and it had been a great moment for change.

Another time I was praying next to a man who was paralyzed in half his body, resulting in difficulty conversing and walking. As we went into prostration, I heard him say to God two simple words that shook me to the core. He said, “Thank you!” It made me imagine how grateful we too should be toward the things God has given us.

Rabbi Helayne Shalhevet

Temple Beth Emeth of Mount Sinai

I treasure when my congregants join me for classes, participate in worship and seek my guidance. But when their menschlekeit (human kindness) shines through, I know I am truly a part of their family as they are a part of mine.

For example, my sweet tooth for chocolate is no secret. This year just before Passover, a congregant gave me a box of Kosher for Passover chocolate truffles accompanied by a note saying, “I’m just making sure that you’re covered for Passover!”

In 2012, the High Holidays fell near the end of my pregnancy. Knowing how difficult it would be to stand for many hours, congregants constructed a comfortable chair high enough for me to be seen from behind the lectern. My son was born during superstorm Sandy. Amid a gas shortage, for Sam’s bris, they arranged carpools and joined my family as we welcomed him into the Jewish covenant.

At other times they built a shed in my backyard or shared with me delicious family recipes. It is in these moments of kindness, of menschlekeit, within that sacred symbiotic relationship, that the Holy One dwells.